English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The national stunting rate has dropped significantly from 36.8 in 2007 to 24.4 in 2021.
The national stunting rate has dropped significantly from 36.8 in 2007 to 24.4 in 2021.

Govt Committed to Speeding Up Stunting Reduction in Indonesia

English health stunting indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 January 2022 11:42
Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has renewed its commitment to speeding up stunting reduction in Indonesia in order to achieve the 14 percent target prevalence by 2024.
 
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN), which helms the acceleration of national stunting rate reduction, to ensure that the interventions carried out to reduce stunting are right on target.
 
"Substantially, the President’s directive tells us to focus and the interventions must be right on target. We, BKKBN, who have been appointed as implementers on the ground, must oversee whether the interventions can be right on target," Head of the BKKBN Hasto Wardoyo said in a press statement following an online limited meeting led by President Jokowi, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Thanks to various interventions the Indonesian Government has made, he continued, the national stunting rate has dropped significantly from 36.8 in 2007 to 24.4 in 2021.
 
According to Hasto, there are two kinds of interventions to accelerate stunting reduction, namely sensitive intervention and specific intervention.
 
Specific interventions, he added, are related to the direct causes of stunting and generally done in the health sector, while sensitive interventions deal with indirect causes and are carried out in cross-sectors.
 
Hasto also expressed appreciation to Ministry of Health for the strategic measures it has designed to carry out various specific interventions.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UNICEF Condemns Killing of 4 Children during Escalation of Conflict in Myanmar

UNICEF Condemns Killing of 4 Children during Escalation of Conflict in Myanmar

English
children
Europe Still Under Intense Pressure from COVID-19: WHO

Europe Still Under Intense Pressure from COVID-19: WHO

English
europe
Global Economic Growth to Slow through 2023: World Bank

Global Economic Growth to Slow through 2023: World Bank

English
global economy
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cegah Krisis Energi Berulang Kembali, Begini Strategi PLN Jaga Pasokan Batu Bara
Ekonomi

Cegah Krisis Energi Berulang Kembali, Begini Strategi PLN Jaga Pasokan Batu Bara

Kasus Omicron Terus Bertambah, Kemenkes Gencarkan Telemedicine
Nasional

Kasus Omicron Terus Bertambah, Kemenkes Gencarkan Telemedicine

Honda Masih Andalkan Tanjung Priok Sebagai Pintu Ekspor
Otomotif

Honda Masih Andalkan Tanjung Priok Sebagai Pintu Ekspor

Ini Daftar 23 Pemain Timnas Putri untuk Piala Asia Putri 2022
Olahraga

Ini Daftar 23 Pemain Timnas Putri untuk Piala Asia Putri 2022

Peleburan Lembaga Riset ke Dalam BRIN, Pakar: Jangan Sampai Perpres Langgar UU
Pendidikan

Peleburan Lembaga Riset ke Dalam BRIN, Pakar: Jangan Sampai Perpres Langgar UU

WHO: Dalam 2 Bulan, 50 Persen Populasi Eropa Diperkirakan Terinfeksi Omicron
Internasional

WHO: Dalam 2 Bulan, 50 Persen Populasi Eropa Diperkirakan Terinfeksi Omicron

Genre Romance Masih Jadi Favorit Penonton Drama Korea
Hiburan

Genre Romance Masih Jadi Favorit Penonton Drama Korea

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen
Teknologi

Samsung Resmi Tutup Toko Aplikasi OS Tizen

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!