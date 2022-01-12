Govt Committed to Speeding Up Stunting Reduction in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Indonesian Government has renewed its commitment to speeding up stunting reduction in Indonesia in order to achieve the 14 percent target prevalence by 2024.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has ordered the National Population and Family Planning Board (BKKBN), which helms the acceleration of national stunting rate reduction, to ensure that the interventions carried out to reduce stunting are right on target.
"Substantially, the President’s directive tells us to focus and the interventions must be right on target. We, BKKBN, who have been appointed as implementers on the ground, must oversee whether the interventions can be right on target," Head of the BKKBN Hasto Wardoyo said in a press statement following an online limited meeting led by President Jokowi, Tuesday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Thanks to various interventions the Indonesian Government has made, he continued, the national stunting rate has dropped significantly from 36.8 in 2007 to 24.4 in 2021.
According to Hasto, there are two kinds of interventions to accelerate stunting reduction, namely sensitive intervention and specific intervention.
Specific interventions, he added, are related to the direct causes of stunting and generally done in the health sector, while sensitive interventions deal with indirect causes and are carried out in cross-sectors.
Hasto also expressed appreciation to Ministry of Health for the strategic measures it has designed to carry out various specific interventions.