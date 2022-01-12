Booster Vaccination Schedule Available on PeduliLindungi: Health Ministry

Jakarta: Citizens who are eligible for the prioritized booster shot or third COVID-19 vaccine dose can check the vaccination ticket and schedule on the PeduliLindungi website and application, an official from the Ministry of Health has said.
"Check the booster vaccination ticket and schedule on PeduliLindungi," spokesperson for the ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said here on Tuesday.
Booster vaccinations will commence for the public on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) at several government-owned health facilities, such as community health centers, central hospitals, and regional hospitals, she informed.
The booster vaccinations will be provided to those aged 18 and above and who have taken the second dose at least six months ago.
According to Tarmizi, the elderly and vulnerable people registered as fund assistance recipients (PBI) under the National Health Insurance (JKN) program will be prioritized for booster vaccinations.
She informed that health officers will determine the vaccine that will be provided as the third dose by taking into account the vaccine administered for the first and second dose as well as the availability of vaccines.
Tarmizi said the vaccination ticket can be used at the nearest health facilities or vaccination booths by following the time schedule on PeduliLindungi.
The spokesperson said that vaccination is required to carry out activities in public spaces and has been integrated with the PeduliLindungi application.
"Make sure not to use other people's ID numbers and phone numbers when registering for booster vaccinations to avoid administrative problems in the future," she added.
In a bid to boost community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021.
According to data provided by the Health Ministry, as of January 11, 2022, nearly 171,445,921 Indonesians have received their first COVID-19 jab, while 117,650,566 have been fully vaccinated against the virus.
The Ministry of Health had earlier announced that the booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would be rolled out for the public from January 12, 2022.