All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic. (Photo: MI/Bary Fatahilah)
3,374 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self-isolating at Jakarta's Pasar Rumput Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 08 March 2022 13:14
Jakarta: As many as 3,374 COVID-19 patients are currently self-isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment, Setiabudi, South Jakarta.
 
All COVID-19 patients who are self-isolating at the government-operated apartment complex are asymptomatic.
 
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo, the number of asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients at the apartement complex rose by 289 compared to the same period yesterday.
 
"There are 1,518 males and 1,856 females," the spokesman said here on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of patients who are self-isolating at Nagrak Apartment in North Jakarta rose by 592 to 2,464 today.
 
"There are 1,140 males and 1,324 females," he stated.
 
(WAH)
