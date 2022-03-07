English  
The US has also assisted approximately 44,000 frontline health workers. (Photo: medcom.id)
US Continues to Support Indonesia's COVID-19 Vaccination Program

English united states covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 07 March 2022 19:00
Jakarta: To date, the United States (US), through cooperation with COVAX and UNICEF, has contributed more than 32.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to support the Indonesian Government's vaccination drive.
 
On March 4, 3.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta. 
 
"The United States is committed to maintain our partnership with Indonesia to end the pandemic, safeguard public health, and reopen the economy," said USAID Director Jeff Cohen in a press release on Monday.

In addition to donating vaccines, the US also provides support for vaccination sites, trains health workers, and supports logistics for vaccine distribution to remote areas. 
 
Since the start of the pandemic, the US government has provided more than $77 million to support Indonesia's response to COVID-19,.
 
Since March 2020, US support has reached more than 180 million people in Indonesia.
 
The US has also assisted approximately 44,000 frontline health workers and has strengthened more than 1,400 hospitals and clinics throughout Indonesia. 
 
To date, USAID has provided support for 9,645 vaccination activities.
 
(WAH)
Over 148 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Indonesia Records 21,380 New COVID-19 Cases, 258 Deaths

Greater Investment in Care Services Could Create 300 Million Jobs: Report

