Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 2,615 COVID-19 Patients

Jakarta: Some 2,615 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital increased by 4 from 2,611.
"The number increased by 4," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.