Jakarta: Development of Indonesia's new capital city (IKN) will prioritize the construction of basic infrastructure, especially water management facilities, head of the task force for new IKN’s infrastructure development Danis H. Sumadilaga stated.
“Establishment of basic infrastructure is definitely a priority in every development planning, especially construction of the new IKN," Sumadilaga told Antara here on Wednesday.
The development of water management facilities at the new IKN will be focused on flood control management through the construction of regional drainage and ensuring that raw water sources for the new IKN can be fulfilled in stages.
Another basic infrastructure priority is road construction to connect the new IKN with its surrounding regions.
"Especially, in the early phases of the new IKN development, the road will support the logistics process," the task force head noted.
The development will also focus on construction of the Central Government Area (KIPP).
For the area, preparations for land development will be conducted first. Furthermore, it will be supported by utilities, environmental drainage, as well as other infrastructure.
"After the land development is completed, various vital facilities will be built, for instance, the presidential palace, government offices, flats for civil servants, and so on. Furthermore, other facilities, such as clean water and adequate sanitation, will be developed," Sumadilaga added.
Earlier, Indonesia's House of Representatives approved the IKN Bill to become a law at a plenary meeting on January 18, 2022.
Budget for the initial stages of the new IKN development will be sourced from the National Economic Recovery Program (PEN), while some construction of government office complexes and basic infrastructure will be implemented through a public-private partnership scheme, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stated.
National Development Planning Minister and Head of the National Development Planning Agency, Suharso Monoarfa, highlighted President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) decision to name the new capital as Nusantara.