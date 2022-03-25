Indonesia Opens Up Cooperation on Clean Energy Technology: Minister

Jakarta: Indonesia is opening up opportunities to cooperate with other G20 members for developing clean energy technology as part of efforts to achieve the target of carbon emissions reduction and increase the domestic energy mix without delay.
Only 6 out of 46 clean energy technologies have currently been proven to be competitive, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said at a press conference held on the sidelines of the Energy Transitions Working Group ( ETWG) session on Thursday.
“Of course, this transitional change will require a great deal of funds. For this part, how G20 member states, which contribute 80 percent to the global economy, can lend support to that effect,” he said.
The G20 energy transition forum comprises a series of meetings, right from the first ETWG in Yogyakarta from March 23 to 25, 2022, the second ETWG meeting in Labuan Bajo, the third ETWG meeting in Bali, to the Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting (ETMM).
The peak meeting of Indonesia’s G20 Presidency will be the G20 Summit, which will be held in Bali in September 2022.
The minister said the Indonesian government has begun to reduce the use of fossil energy-based technology, which has high carbon, through the phaseout of diesel-fueled generators.
The program will target 5,200 diesel-fueled generators in 2,130 locations in Indonesia. The government will replace them with gas-fired, solar, hydro, and biomass power plants.
Currently, the government is developing seawater, tidal current, undercurrent, and marine heat energy technologies.
“We have looked into the possibility of cooperation with technology owners,” he said.
“We appeal to developed countries to improve the research and development, particularly how to develop the technological innovations into technology with competitive and proven industrial scale,” he added.