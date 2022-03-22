English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

People Should Not Become Victims of Global Uncertainties: Jokowi

English covid-19 covid-19 pandemic president joko widodo russia ukraine
Antara • 22 March 2022 17:24
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) emphasized that members of the community should not become victims of global uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
The president, in his virtual remarks at the CNBC Indonesia Economic Outlook 2022 event broadcasted by the Presidential Secretariat here on Tuesday, remarked that Indonesia had been facing several global uncertainties and challenges that had continued to increase. The COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing for two years, has not ended yet in 2022.
 
The head of state noted that the world economy has not yet fully recovered and several countries around the world were reeling from energy scarcity, food scarcity, container shortage, and high inflation.

"When the world economy started to recover, last month, in February, there was a war, which made all countries dizzy," he pointed out.
 
In February 2022, Russia announced a special military operation against Ukraine, which has heightened global geopolitical tensions to date.
 
He assessed that the war would worsen the world economic crisis and increase political tensions worldwide.
 
"Oil prices have gone up, gas prices have gone up, fertilizer raw materials' prices have gone up, and wheat prices have gone up; and of course, inflation has also increased," the president stated.
 
President Jokowi emphasized that those problems are challenges for several countries in the world, including Indonesia.
 
He stressed that those challenges must be handled very carefully.
 
Handling those challenges requires cooperation and collaboration between the government and business actors as well as fast and precise policies and effective implementation, he added.
 
Jokowi conveyed that in order to prevent the community from falling victims to global uncertainties, investments that create jobs must continue to be increased and inclusive and equitable economic growth must be consistently pursued.

 
(WAH)
