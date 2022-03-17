English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Xi, Jokowi Discuss G20, Ukraine, High-Speed Train

English china president joko widodo G20 ukraine
Antara • 17 March 2022 10:04
Jakarta: Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Wednesday evening to discuss a wide range of issues, including the G20, Ukrainian crisis, and high-speed train project.
 
"China supports Indonesia to play a crucial role as the President of G20 themed ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’ until the Bali Summit is organized well,” President Xi said, as quoted by local media.
 
The two countries have been working hand in hand to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and global challenges and promote new bilateral cooperation, or "four-wheel drive,” in the political, economic, cultural, and maritime sectors, he said.

He highlighted the significance of the two countries implementing the consensus on enhancing COVID-19 vaccine cooperation soon to combat COVID-19.
 
The governments of the two countries must also ensure that the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway line starts operating on schedule.
 
"China takes a positive stand on projects (in Indonesia) as long as they are conducive for (the implementation of) development (programs) in Indonesia and for the continuation of cooperation between the two countries," he said.
 
He also invited Indonesia to help maintain global market and supply chain stability together
 
"China is ready to have closer communication with Indonesia to give positive energy together," he said.
 
The two heads of state also exchanged views on the latest developments related to the Ukrainian crisis.
 
Both Xi and Widodo agreed that Russia and Ukraine must hold further dialogue to prevent the humanitarian crisis from spreading, according to media reports.
 
(WAH)
