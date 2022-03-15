Jakarta to Implement Full Capacity Face-to-Face Learning Soon: Vice Governor

Jakarta: The Jakarta provincial government will soon commence face-to-face learning, at 100-percent capacity, following a decrease in the status of public activity restrictions (PPKM) to level two, Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated.
"Inshallah (if God wills), face-to-face learning will commence soon with 100-percent capacity," he noted here on Tuesday.
However, Patria admitted to still not being able to give any confirmation regarding the implementation, as the Jakarta provincial government awaits the policy from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology.
Patria affirmed that the implementation of face-to-face learning, with 100-percent capacity, will be adjusted to the situation and developments pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, the implementation of face-to-face learning in Jakarta is still limited to 50-percent capacity by adjusting to the Joint Decree (SKB) of four ministers: the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology; the Minister of Religious Affairs; and the Minister of Health and the Minister of Home Affairs regarding Guidelines for Implementation of Learning during the COVID-19 Pandemic Period.
In addition, face-to-face learning in Jakarta is implemented by adjusting to the Circular of the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Number 2 of 2022 on discretion for the implementation of the Joint Decrees of four ministers.
As per the discretion, limited face-to-face learning can be implemented with 50-percent capacity in educational units located in areas that implement level 2 PPKM.
The deputy governor affirmed that during the implementation of face-to-face learning at 50-percent capacity, no report was received regarding significant COVID-19 transmission occurring in the school environment.
"So far, there was no significant (COVID-19) transmission. However, once we have started to implement 100-percent (capacity), of course, we have to be more careful, as there is a likelihood of transmission," he remarked.