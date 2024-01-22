Indonesia Reportedly Dragging Israel to ICJ, Ministry Gives Their Clarification

Responding to the viral news, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal clarified that the report was incorrect.
"No. The Minister of Foreign Affairs (Retno Marsudi) will convey his verbal views to the ICJ to encourage the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion to the UN General Assembly to answer the General Assembly's questions regarding the consequences and status of Israel's occupation of Palestine," said Iqbal to media crew, January 20 2024 .
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Previously, South Africa had submitted the alleged Israeli genocide case to the ICJ, and Indonesia was one of the countries that would provide oral views to the court in The Hague on February 19.
Technically, Indonesia is not a country that has ratified the 1948 Genocide Convention or Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, so it cannot take similar steps as South Africa.
The Indonesian government can only provide verbal views to contribute to the advisory opinion from the ICJ requested by the UN General Assembly regarding the alleged genocide in Gaza. After Israel filed a case of alleged Israeli genocide, the ICJ invited several UN member states to provide input.
Indonesia has decided from the start to actively participate in providing legal input to the ICJ. "This input consists of two things, first is written input (written statement) which Indonesia has submitted to the ICJ in July 2023," said Foreign Minister Retno.
Meanwhile, an oral statement will be delivered by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs on February 19 2024. Because of this, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking for input from international law experts.
"We want to listen to input from international legal experts regarding the basis and principles of international law that Israel's violations are unacceptable," said Foreign Minister Retno.