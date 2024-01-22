English  
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal. Photo: Medcom.id
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal. Photo: Medcom.id

Indonesia Reportedly Dragging Israel to ICJ, Ministry Gives Their Clarification

Marcheilla Ariesta • 22 January 2024 12:12
Jakarta: Viral news circulating on social media states that Indonesia is the second party after South Africa to drag Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
 
Responding to the viral news, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu Muhamad Iqbal clarified that the report was incorrect.
 
"No. The Minister of Foreign Affairs (Retno Marsudi) will convey his verbal views to the ICJ to encourage the ICJ to provide an advisory opinion to the UN General Assembly to answer the General Assembly's questions regarding the consequences and status of Israel's occupation of Palestine," said Iqbal to media crew, January 20 2024 .

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Previously, South Africa had submitted the alleged Israeli genocide case to the ICJ, and Indonesia was one of the countries that would provide oral views to the court in The Hague on February 19.
 
Technically, Indonesia is not a country that has ratified the 1948 Genocide Convention or Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, so it cannot take similar steps as South Africa.
 
The Indonesian government can only provide verbal views to contribute to the advisory opinion from the ICJ requested by the UN General Assembly regarding the alleged genocide in Gaza. After Israel filed a case of alleged Israeli genocide, the ICJ invited several UN member states to provide input.
 
Indonesia has decided from the start to actively participate in providing legal input to the ICJ. "This input consists of two things, first is written input (written statement) which Indonesia has submitted to the ICJ in July 2023," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
Meanwhile, an oral statement will be delivered by the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs on February 19 2024. Because of this, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is asking for input from international law experts.
 
"We want to listen to input from international legal experts regarding the basis and principles of international law that Israel's violations are unacceptable," said Foreign Minister Retno.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi firmly stated that Israel must be responsible for its actions in Gaza. Photo: MOFA

At the UN Security Council, Minister Retno Throw Punch on Israel

Minister Retno Pushes for Palestine to be Granted Full UN Membership

Indonesia Strongly Reject Israel Intends to Erase Palestine from the World Map

BERITA LAINNYA
ICJ Akan Putuskan Tindakan Terhadap Israel Terkait Genosida di Gaza
Internasional

ICJ Akan Putuskan Tindakan Terhadap Israel Terkait Genosida di Gaza

Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev dan Alexander Zverev ke Semifinal
Olahraga

Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev dan Alexander Zverev ke Semifinal

Masih Bingung Pilih-Pilih Jurusan Kuliah? Ini Tips dari Psikolog Unair
Pendidikan

Masih Bingung Pilih-Pilih Jurusan Kuliah? Ini Tips dari Psikolog Unair

Pengendara Sepeda Motor Wajib Waspadai Musim Hujan, Ini Tipsnya
Otomotif

Pengendara Sepeda Motor Wajib Waspadai Musim Hujan, Ini Tipsnya

Bahlil: Kenaikan Pajak Hiburan Ganggu Iklim Investasi
Ekonomi

Bahlil: Kenaikan Pajak Hiburan Ganggu Iklim Investasi

Oppenheimer Dominasi Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2024
Hiburan

Oppenheimer Dominasi Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2024

Garena Bakal Gelar Grand Finals FFWS SEA 2024 Spring di Vietnam
Teknologi

Garena Bakal Gelar Grand Finals FFWS SEA 2024 Spring di Vietnam

Surya Paloh: Berkompetisi Jangan Mengusik Keadilan Rakyat
Nasional

Surya Paloh: Berkompetisi Jangan Mengusik Keadilan Rakyat

IKN Bakal Punya Masjid, Begini Penampakannya
Properti

IKN Bakal Punya Masjid, Begini Penampakannya

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!