Santris Should Contribute to National Development: VP

During the Santri Day commemoration here, Friday, the vice president said that loving a country is part of the faith, known by the phrase hubbul waton minal iman.
"First, the spirit of hubbul waton minal iman, loving one's homeland is part of the faith. Hence, the NU (Nahdlatul Ulama) march has the ya lal waton, ya lal waton, hubbul waton minal iman lyrics (to demonstrate that) loving one's homeland is part of the faith," Amin stated.
Jihad Resolution refers to the declaration of Nahdlatul Ulama clerics during the Indonesian National Revolution on October 22, 1945, to express support for Indonesia's independence and implore Indonesian Muslims to fight for Indonesia. The day was since then declared Santri Day.
With this spirit, santris should do everything to defend and fight for Indonesia, he affirmed.
"I believe this is what makes santris ready to even sacrifice their lives for the sake of their country and nation," the vice president remarked.
Amin underlined that santris should adhere to the collective accord embodied in the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia, with the national ideology of Pancasila as its foundation.
"If santris said that they are ready to die for Indonesia, then that means they also adhere to the national accord," he noted.
The vice president then expressed his opposition to some splinter groups looking to replace the national ideology with other ideologies, as those who violate the national covenant.
He also urged santris to contribute to sustainable development through economic development in the agriculture, mining, and industry sectors while not rejecting science and technology.
"Santris are expected to understand science and technology. After our founders fought for and defend our independence, we now must maintain unity, togetherness, and tolerance, and develop Indonesia to become an advanced and prosperous country," Amin remarked.