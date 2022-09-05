English  
Philippine President Ferdinand
Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr was inaugurated in June 2022. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jokowi Welcomes Philippine President at Bogor Palace

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 September 2022 11:29
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) welcomed Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor, West Java, on Monday, September 5, 2022.
 
It is Marcos Jr's first state visit after winning the election this year and being sworn in as President of the Philippines in June 2022.
 
Marcos Jr, commonly referred to as Bongbong, was greeted by Jokowi at the front yard of the Bogor Presidential Palace.
 
Jokowi then invited Bongbong to participate in the welcoming ceremony.
 
According to the Philippine Foreign Ministry, Indonesia, the largest economy in Southeast Asia, is the current President of the G20 and also the incoming Chair of ASEAN next year.

During the state visit, the two presidents are expected to discuss the two countries’ active and multi-faceted cooperation on defense, maritime, border, economic, and people-to-people cooperation and exchange views on major issues affecting the region and the world. 
 
They will also witness the signing of several key agreements in the areas of defense and culture, as well as a comprehensive Plan of Action that will chart the countries’ bilateral priorities over the next five years.
 
(WAH)

