Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)

VP Ma'ruf to Attend MUI's 47th Anniversary Event

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 26 July 2022 16:07
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin is scheduled to open the ceremony to commemorate the 47th Anniversary of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. 
 
Besides Vice President Ma'ruf, a number of high-ranking officials are also scheduled to attend the event. Ministers to the Governor of Bank Indonesia may attend the event.
 
"There will be several ministers, including Governor of Bank Indonesia (Perry Wajiyo), Minister of Finance (Sri Mulyani Indrawati), Minister of Religion Affairs (Yaqut Cholil Qoumas), and invitations from related ministries," the leader of the organizing committee of the event, Chalil Nafis, said in a written statement on Monday, July 25, 2022.
 
In addition, MUI also invited ambassadors of friendly countries, inclucing Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Palestine
 
According to Chalil, MUI officials and leaders of MUI commissions and institutions, Islamic boarding schools, and selected universities will also attend the event.
 
"(They) will attend the milad event," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)
