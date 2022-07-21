English  
The natural disasters claimed two lives and left six residents injured in Ambon City. (Photo: medcom.id)
The natural disasters claimed two lives and left six residents injured in Ambon City. (Photo: medcom.id)

Floods, Landslides Damage 106 Homes in Ambon City

Antara • 21 July 2022 19:02
Ambon: Floods and landslides triggered by high-intensity rainfall damaged 106 homes in Ambon City, Maluku Province, between June 19 and July 20, 2022, according to data provided by the Ambon Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD).
 
The number of damaged houses increased from 96 to 106, Head of the Ambon BPBD Demmy Paays informed here on Thursday.
 
The natural disasters claimed two lives and left six residents injured in Ambon City.

Incessant and heavy rainfall set off floods and landslides in the sub-districts of Nusaniwe, Sirimau, Ambon Bay, Ambon Baguala Bay, and South Leitimur.
 
The landslides affected 261 houses and flooded 737 others while the number of houses getting damaged was recorded at 106.
 
The flooding and landslides affected 1,104 families comprising 4,416 people, according to data from Ambon BPBD.
 
The BPBD recorded a total of 333 landslides and 32 floods across five sub-districts of Ambon in the period from June 19 to July 20.
 
The natural disasters also damaged public facilities, roads, culverts, and embankments. 
 
(WAH)
