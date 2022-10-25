Merdeka Palace Conducive after Woman with Gun Detained: Jakarta Police

Chief of the regional police, Inspector General Fadil Imran, stated that police officers guarding the palace were able to successfully prevent the woman, whose identity was unknown, from committing the act.
"We managed to prevent (it and maintained) a conducive situation," he remarked here on Tuesday.
He noted that the woman was placed under arrest and taken to the Sub-Directorate of National Security (Kamneg) of Directorate of the General Criminal Investigation (Ditreskrimum) of the regional police.
"(She has been) taken to the regional police," he remarked.
On a separate occasion, Deputy Head of Traffic at the Central Jakarta Resort Police Adjunct Commissioner Linda confirmed the detention of the woman to ANTARA here on Tuesday.
"It is true that a woman bringing a pistol had been detained (by us). She is being investigated by the regional police," Linda remarked.
Linda stated that the Central Jakarta Resort Police had already mobilized more of their personnel to secure the streets around Merdeka Palace.
Earlier, at around 7:00 Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), a woman carrying an FN type gun reportedly attempted to trespass into the Merdeka Palace.
The woman, who was estimated to be 25 years of age, approached the palace gate and pointed the gun at the officers on standby.
The incident was witnessed by First Adjunct Inspector Hermawan, Second Brigadier Yuda Tri Wibowo, and First Brigadier Krismanto from the Safeguard and Management Unit of Directorate of Traffic of the Greater Jakarta Regional Police.
The perpetrators brought one type of FN gun as well as a black bag containing a holy book, a pink wallet, and a mobile phone.