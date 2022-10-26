English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

Prompt Herd Immunity Formation Protects Indonesia from XBB: Health Minister

Antara • 26 October 2022 20:18
Jakarta: The Indonesian government's responsiveness in building herd immunity promptly by implementing massive COVID-19 vaccination has protected Indonesian people from the new XBB variant, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin stated.
 
Fortunately, Indonesia had increased its national vaccination coverage when several people were exposed to the Omicron variant earlier, so currently, the community was well-protected from the new variant, he remarked after attending the 2022 National Nutrition Movement here on Wednesday.
 
“We have had nothing (no significant surge in the number of cases for six months," he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He assessed that vaccination administered to the public earlier had succeeded in maintaining herd immunity until this day and making Indonesia relatively safer.
 
So far, only one case of the XBB variant was discovered in Indonesia. It infected a patient from Surabaya City, East Java Province, at the end of September 2022.
 
The government continues to monitor the development of the new variant, considering that the COVID-19 virus may keep mutating.
 
"When a country is experiencing a high transmission rate, it (the virus) mutates. Usually, it (the mutations) occur in June-July or in December," the minister stated.
 
Sadikin assessed that Indonesia should be grateful since the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia is still under control, while several other countries have experienced another wave of the COVID-19 spike due to various new variants of the virus.
 
“The number of cases in Indonesia did not increase (significantly) in July-August, although (the number) rose in almost all countries in the world. Only a few countries did not face the surge, and one of them is Indonesia," he remarked.
 
Although the situation is still being monitored properly, he emphasized that the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia can potentially increase since the virus may still mutate, and currently, some neighbouring countries, such as Singapore, are facing a spike in cases again
 
Hence, he has appealed to the public to keep implementing strict health protocols to get booster vaccination as soon as possible and to adhere to the regulation imposed by the government.
 
According to data from the COVID-19 Task Force, as of Tuesday (October 25, 2022) at 12:00 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB), there were 3,008 additional daily cases, while the total number of active cases reached 19,915.
 
Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients increased by 1,757 and the death toll was up by 21 people.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Communications and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate (Photo:Medcom.id)

Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

Indonesia Adds 3,048 New COVID-19 Cases

Govt Ensures Indonesia's Pharmaceutical Industry Maintains Drug Quality

BACA JUGA
Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

Indonesian Army Chief Asks Soldiers to Remain Neutral during 2024 Elections

English
military
Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

Defense Minister Reaffirms Indonesia's Support for Palestine's Struggle

English
defense
Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

Ministry, BPOM Conduct Cyber Patrol to Oversee Syrup Drug Circulation in Indonesia

English
BPOM
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%
Ekonomi

Luhut: Persiapan G20 Sudah 95%

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!
Internasional

Serangan Udara Myanmar Hantam Konser, Uni Eropa: Itu Tindakan Brutal!

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India
Olahraga

French Open: Gegara Kurang Sabar, Ginting Langsung Disingkirkan Wakil India

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 DKI Meningkat, 1.066 Pasien Baru Terdeteksi

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya
Otomotif

Hyundai Creta Konsumen Sulit Dihidupkan, Ini Tanggapan Produsennya

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman
Pendidikan

Bangun SDM Unggul, Media Group Network dan LSPR Teken Nota Kesepahaman

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI
Hiburan

Ini Alasan Coki Pardede Keluar dari MLI

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah
Teknologi

Kental Budaya Lokal, Game Lokapala Dapat Dukungan Pemerintah

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!