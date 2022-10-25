BP2MI Seeks to Revoke Permit of Company Supplying Indonesian Workers Illegally

BP2MI Head Benny Rhamdani said that the company, Bekasi city-based PT Zam Zam Perwita, placed Indonesian migrant workers illegally despite inviting a three-month activity suspension sanction from the Manpower Ministry in September.
"We had earlier proposed permit revocation, and (due to this case) we will again propose the permit revocation. The violation has occurred two times, and we hope (the penalty) will be more than just activity suspension," Rhamdani informed here on Tuesday.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
On September 29, 2022, the authority rescued 160 Indonesian migrant workers who were being illegally transported by the company to Saudi Arabia, he added.
The company has been sanctioned for violating the Manpower Minister’s Decision No. 260 of 2015 suspending and prohibiting the placement of Indonesian migrant workers for individual users in Middle Eastern countries, the agency head said.
The BP2MI has urged all parties to collaborate in preventing and taking action against the illegal placement of Indonesian migrant workers.
Rhamdani informed that in the past two years, the agency has handled 80,099 troubled Indonesian migrant workers, who were mostly placed illegally.
The agency also repatriated 3,060 sick migrant workers and 1,459 deceased migrant workers, he added.
"It is pitiful that they will face risks because they are placed overseas through non-procedural means. They are also prone to legal risks because they will be considered to have entered the country illegally," the BP2MI head said.
Other risks that illegal migrant workers may face are human trafficking and exploitation, physical and sexual violence, and denial of wage rights due to the absence of an employment contract, he added.