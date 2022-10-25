English  
The BP2MI has urged all parties to collaborate in preventing the illegal placement of Indonesian migrant workers. (Photo: medcom.id)
The BP2MI has urged all parties to collaborate in preventing the illegal placement of Indonesian migrant workers. (Photo: medcom.id)

BP2MI Seeks to Revoke Permit of Company Supplying Indonesian Workers Illegally

Antara • 25 October 2022 20:10
Jakarta: The Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) has proposed the revocation of the permit of a company found placing Indonesian migrant workers illegally despite sanctions.
 
BP2MI Head Benny Rhamdani said that the company, Bekasi city-based PT Zam Zam Perwita, placed Indonesian migrant workers illegally despite inviting a three-month activity suspension sanction from the Manpower Ministry in September.
 
"We had earlier proposed permit revocation, and (due to this case) we will again propose the permit revocation. The violation has occurred two times, and we hope (the penalty) will be more than just activity suspension," Rhamdani informed here on Tuesday.

On September 29, 2022, the authority rescued 160 Indonesian migrant workers who were being illegally transported by the company to Saudi Arabia, he added.
 
The company has been sanctioned for violating the Manpower Minister’s Decision No. 260 of 2015 suspending and prohibiting the placement of Indonesian migrant workers for individual users in Middle Eastern countries, the agency head said.
 
The BP2MI has urged all parties to collaborate in preventing and taking action against the illegal placement of Indonesian migrant workers.
 
Rhamdani informed that in the past two years, the agency has handled 80,099 troubled Indonesian migrant workers, who were mostly placed illegally.
 
The agency also repatriated 3,060 sick migrant workers and 1,459 deceased migrant workers, he added.
 
"It is pitiful that they will face risks because they are placed overseas through non-procedural means. They are also prone to legal risks because they will be considered to have entered the country illegally," the BP2MI head said.
 
Other risks that illegal migrant workers may face are human trafficking and exploitation, physical and sexual violence, and denial of wage rights due to the absence of an employment contract, he added. 

 
(WAH)

Papua New Guinea Reopens Wutung Border Post

Papua New Guinea Reopens Wutung Border Post

President Jokowi Calls on Migrant Workers to Spend Incomes with Prudence

President Jokowi Releases Indonesian Migrant Workers to South Korea

Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

Social Aid Can Be Used to Meet Children's Nutritional Needs: President Jokowi

English

president joko widodo

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

Indonesia Ready to Shut 9.1-Gigawatt Coal-Fired Power Plants in 2027: Minister

English

fuel

English
fuel
Home Minister Lauds Swift Development in North Kalimantan

Home Minister Lauds Swift Development in North Kalimantan

English

north kalimantan

English
north kalimantan
