The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 169.5 Million People across Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 15 July 2022 17:17
Jakarta: Some 59,646 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,505,540, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 52,718,947 today, increasing by 476,917 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 59,646 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,892,085.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 3,331 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,17,084.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered patients in the country increased by 2,842 to 5,945,278.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 6 to 156,833.
 
(WAH)
Govt Releases Regulations on Subsidized Fertilizers for Indonesian Farmers

Indonesia Launches Country Platform or Energy Transition Mechanism: Ministry

Costs of Mitigating Extreme Weather Could Reach 40% of Indonesia's GDP by 2050: BI

Menkeu AS Usul Percepatan Penanganan Krisis Pangan oleh Anggota G20
Ekonomi

Jokowi Tunjuk Mahfud MD Menjadi Plt Menpan RB
Nasional

Singapore Open: Apri/Fadia Jadi Satu-satunya Ganda Putri Indonesia di Semifinal
Olahraga

Rajapaksa Resmi Mundur, Ranil Wickremesinghe Dilantik Jadi Plt Presiden Sri Lanka
Internasional

Lulus SIMAK UI 2022? Ini Link dan Cara Registrasi Ulang Program S1 Reguler
Pendidikan

Ferrari 296 GTB Meluncur di 'Rumah Baru'
Otomotif

Via Vallen Resmi Menikah dengan Vokalis Band
Hiburan

Waspada Serangan Siber Lewat Duplikasi Kartu SIM
Teknologi

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

