English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman (Photo: medcom.id/theo)
Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman (Photo: medcom.id/theo)

Cianjur Quake Death Toll Rises to 323: Regent

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 28 November 2022 17:47
Jakarta: The number of deaths due to last week's earthquake in Cianjur, West Java continues to increase. The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) personnel found two bodies on Monday, 28 November 2022.
 
"So that 323 people have died," said Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman in a teleconference on Monday, November 28, 2022.
 
Herman said the two latest victims were found in Cijedil Village. So that the number of missing people is now nine people.
 
"Ask for prayers so they can be found," he said.
 
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck Cianjur on November 21. This disaster left many people injured and forced at least 1,120 families consisting of 58,362 people to flee.
 
The earthquake also damaged residents' houses, schools, places of worship, health facilities and office facilities in Cianjur Regency.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)

Basarnas Extends Search for Cianjur Quake Victims for 3 Days

Death Toll from Cianjur Quake Climbs to 321: BNPB Head

Indonesian Girl, 7, Found Fead after Day-long Quake Rescue Effort

BACA JUGA
Special Task Force Should Follow Up Agreements at G20 Summit: Jokowi

Special Task Force Should Follow Up Agreements at G20 Summit: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Adds 3,225 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 3,225 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Global School on Refugee, Migrant Health Held in Bangladesh

Global School on Refugee, Migrant Health Held in Bangladesh

English
health
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Industri Makanan dan Minuman Diproyeksikam Tumbuh hingga 7% Meski Ada Resesi
Ekonomi

Industri Makanan dan Minuman Diproyeksikam Tumbuh hingga 7% Meski Ada Resesi

Berkurang Lagi, 3.225 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

Berkurang Lagi, 3.225 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Usai Tolak Gaji PM, Anwar Ibrahim Juga Ogah Pakai Mobil Dinas Mewah
Internasional

Usai Tolak Gaji PM, Anwar Ibrahim Juga Ogah Pakai Mobil Dinas Mewah

Siapkan Mobil, IMX Kembali pada September 2023
Otomotif

Siapkan Mobil, IMX Kembali pada September 2023

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah
Hiburan

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah

Indonesia Borong 10 Medali Emas dari ASEAN Deaf Games 2022
Olahraga

Indonesia Borong 10 Medali Emas dari ASEAN Deaf Games 2022

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!
Pendidikan

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal
Teknologi

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!