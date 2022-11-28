Cianjur Quake Death Toll Rises to 323: Regent

"So that 323 people have died," said Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman in a teleconference on Monday, November 28, 2022.
Herman said the two latest victims were found in Cijedil Village. So that the number of missing people is now nine people.
"Ask for prayers so they can be found," he said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 struck Cianjur on November 21. This disaster left many people injured and forced at least 1,120 families consisting of 58,362 people to flee.
The earthquake also damaged residents' houses, schools, places of worship, health facilities and office facilities in Cianjur Regency.
