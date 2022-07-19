English  
Jasa Raharja will provide compensation of Rp50 million (US$3,350) for each victim to their families. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jasa Raharja will provide compensation of Rp50 million (US$3,350) for each victim to their families. (Photo: medcom.id)

Cibubur Road Accident Victims' Families to Receive Compensation: Jasa Raharja

Antara • 19 July 2022 19:36
Jakarta: State-operated insurance company Jasa Raharja made assurance that families of 11 victims killed in the road accident on Alternatif Cibubur Road, Bekasi, West Java, Monday (July 18), will be offered compensation.
 
"We will immediately disburse the compensation," Jasa Raharja's person-in-charge for the safety department, Rachmat Maulana, stated at the Indonesian Police Hospital, East Jakarta,on  Tuesday.
 
Maulana vouched to continually coordinate with the Police Hospital to identify victims of the accident and to ensure smooth disbursement of the compensation.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We will continue to coordinate to ensure direct disbursement of the compensation to the victim's next-of-kin," he remarked.
 
The company's official stated that Jasa Raharja will provide compensation of Rp50 million (US$3,350) for each victim to their families.
 
He ensured that the company will promptly disburse the compensation to families of the identified victims on Tuesday.
 
"We hope (the compensation would be disbursed) at noon, as we will not delay it at all," Maulana affirmed.
 
He stated that the company will wait for the Police Hospital's notification regarding the two victims, who had yet to be identified.
 
Earlier, the Police Hospital reported that the bodies of three victims, identified as Pelda Suparno, aged 51, his wife Priyastini, 50, and Ardi Nurcahyanto, 23, had been handed over to their respective families earlier on Monday.
 
The bodies of four other victims, Warni, 42; her husband Yusuf, 50; and Muhammad Sirod, 41; and wife Sugiyatmi, 38, were handed over to their respective families on Tuesday.
 
The identification process of the remaining two victims is ongoing, as the hospital awaits the arrival of the victims' family.
 
Earlier, a fuel tanker truck rammed into dozens of vehicles on the downhill slope of the Alternatif Cibubur Road, West Java, on Monday (July 18) afternoon, killing 11 people.
 
The accident caused severe congestion on the road section that also extended to the exit of the Jatikarya Toll Gate toward Cibubur.
 
(WAH)
