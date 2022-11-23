English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Suharyanto. Photo: BNPB
Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Suharyanto. Photo: BNPB

Handling the Cianjur Earthquake Focuses on Searching for Victims

Fajar Nugraha • 23 November 2022 13:39
Cianjur: Entering the second day after the Cianjur earthquake that occurred on Monday 21 November 2022, a joint team carried out rescue and search for affected victims.
 
Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Suharyanto and BNPB officials are still in Cianjur Regency to get directly involved in handling disaster emergencies.
 
Suharyanto said that in the first few days after the disaster, all related institutions were intensively searching for victims.
 
"The focus of the active emergency response in the first three times the first 24 hours is the search and rescue of affected residents. Running parallel, 14 evacuation points have been held with public kitchen facilities, medical personnel and adequate logistics and are continuously being refined," said Suharyanto at the Cianjur Regent's Office, Java West, Wednesday 23 November 2022.
 
It was recorded that as many as 90 personnel with rescue capabilities and supporting equipment including using tracking platforms were parachuted to the search point.
 
"Today's search was in Sector 1, Cugenang Village, RT 02, Sector 2, Rawa Cina Village, Nagrak Village, Sector 3, Salakawung Village, Sarampat Village, Sector 4 at Warung Sate Sinta," he added, as stated from BNPB statement.
 
Suharyanto ensured that affected residents whose houses were damaged would receive funds until their houses were rebuilt.
 
"Waiting for the rehabilitation and reconstruction process, affected residents will be given housing waiting funds for those who can live in relatives' homes," concluded Suharyanto.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
There are two areas in Cianjur still isolated. Photo: BNPB

Basarnas Revealed Two Areas in Cianjur Still Isolated

Jokowi Orders Minister to Build Earthquake-proof Houses for Cianjur Victims

President Ensures Assistance for Residents Affected by the Cianjur Earthquake

BACA JUGA
Basarnas Revealed Two Areas in Cianjur Still Isolated

Basarnas Revealed Two Areas in Cianjur Still Isolated

English
earthquake
Dubai Airport Traffic Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

Dubai Airport Traffic Returns to Pre-pandemic Levels

English
Dubai
Jokowi Orders Minister to Build Earthquake-proof Houses for Cianjur Victims

Jokowi Orders Minister to Build Earthquake-proof Houses for Cianjur Victims

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menghadirkan Pembelajaran Transformatif Masih Jadi Tantangan
Pendidikan

Menghadirkan Pembelajaran Transformatif Masih Jadi Tantangan

Tahun Depan Dipastikan Tak Akan Terjadi Krisis Pangan
Ekonomi

Tahun Depan Dipastikan Tak Akan Terjadi Krisis Pangan

3 Hari Tertimbun, Bocah Korban Longsor Cianjur Berhasil Dievakuasi
Nasional

3 Hari Tertimbun, Bocah Korban Longsor Cianjur Berhasil Dievakuasi

Jajaran Penguasa Malaysia Diminta Menghadap Raja Kamis Besok
Internasional

Jajaran Penguasa Malaysia Diminta Menghadap Raja Kamis Besok

Tuas Rem Parkir Menuju Kepunahan?
Otomotif

Tuas Rem Parkir Menuju Kepunahan?

<i>Ajib</i>! Raja Salman Umumkan Hari Libur Nasional Usai Arab Saudi Kalahkan Argentina
Olahraga

Ajib! Raja Salman Umumkan Hari Libur Nasional Usai Arab Saudi Kalahkan Argentina

Synology Siapkan Lini Solusi dan Produk Baru, Dukung Bisnis Indonesia di 2023
Teknologi

Synology Siapkan Lini Solusi dan Produk Baru, Dukung Bisnis Indonesia di 2023

Momen Keakraban Jisoo dan Camila Cabello Usai Duet di Konser Blackpink
Hiburan

Momen Keakraban Jisoo dan Camila Cabello Usai Duet di Konser Blackpink

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!