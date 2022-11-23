Handling the Cianjur Earthquake Focuses on Searching for Victims

Cianjur: Entering the second day after the Cianjur earthquake that occurred on Monday 21 November 2022, a joint team carried out rescue and search for affected victims.
Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Lieutenant General Suharyanto and BNPB officials are still in Cianjur Regency to get directly involved in handling disaster emergencies.
Suharyanto said that in the first few days after the disaster, all related institutions were intensively searching for victims.
"The focus of the active emergency response in the first three times the first 24 hours is the search and rescue of affected residents. Running parallel, 14 evacuation points have been held with public kitchen facilities, medical personnel and adequate logistics and are continuously being refined," said Suharyanto at the Cianjur Regent's Office, Java West, Wednesday 23 November 2022.
It was recorded that as many as 90 personnel with rescue capabilities and supporting equipment including using tracking platforms were parachuted to the search point.
"Today's search was in Sector 1, Cugenang Village, RT 02, Sector 2, Rawa Cina Village, Nagrak Village, Sector 3, Salakawung Village, Sarampat Village, Sector 4 at Warung Sate Sinta," he added, as stated from BNPB statement.
Suharyanto ensured that affected residents whose houses were damaged would receive funds until their houses were rebuilt.
"Waiting for the rehabilitation and reconstruction process, affected residents will be given housing waiting funds for those who can live in relatives' homes," concluded Suharyanto.