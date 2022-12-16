English  
The Indonesian citizens come from various provinces in Indonesia. (Photo: KRI Tawau)
Indonesian Consulate in Tawau Facilitates Repatriation of 92 Indonesians

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 December 2022 12:03
Jakarta: The Indonesian Consulate in Tawau has once again facilitated the repatriation of 92 Indonesian citizens/migrant workers from the Tawau Immigration Depot (DIT). The Indonesian citizens have completed their legal process.
 
They were deported by the Malaysian government on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The repatriation process was carried out by sea from the Port of Tawau to the Port of Tunontaka in Nunukan, North Kalimantan.
 
The Indonesian citizens who were deported this time consisted of 70 men, 20 women, 1 boy and 1 girl. The Indonesian citizens who were deported were previously involved in various cases in the Sabah-Malaysia region, including immigration violations as well as drug cases and other criminal acts. 

"Upon arrival in Nunukan, these Indonesian citizens will be handled and further processed by relevant agencies in Indonesia starting from their arrival at the Tunon Taka Nunukan Port, to their return to their respective areas of origin," the Indonesian Consulate in Tawau said in a media release on Thursday.
 
They come from various provinces in Indonesia such as:
 
North Kalimantan: 30 people
Southeast Sulawesi: 4 people
South Sulawesi: 48 people
West Sulawesi: 3 people
Central Sulawesi: 2 people
East Nusa Tenggara: 3 people
East Java: 2 people

 
(WAH)

