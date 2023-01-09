English  
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

19 Disaster Affected-Regions in South Sulawesi Get BNPB Aid

Antara • 09 January 2023 21:07
Makassar: The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) has provided assistance to 19 districts and cities in South Sulawesi that have been affected by extreme weather.
 
"Today, we handed over assistance worth Rp500 million (around US$32,036) to the South Sulawesi provincial government," BNPB chief Lieutenant General Suharyanto said at a meeting held to discuss the handling of the impact of the recent hydrometeorological disasters at the South Sulawesi Governor's Office.
 
It is expected that the local governments will maximize the use of the assistance during the emergency response period, he added.

The assistance comprised Rp250 million for operational matters, Rp100 million for essential food packages, logistics costs, and other things, as well as 1 thousand blankets and mattresses.
 
BNPB handed over the assistance to 19 affected areas in two stages. In the first stage from December 26–28, 2022, Gowa, Maros, Soppeng, Wajo, and Takalar districts were provided assistance.
 
Meanwhile, on Monday, other regions such as Makassar, Sinjai, Enrekang, North Luwu, Bone, Jeneponto, Parepare, and Selayar Islands districts received aid directly from the BNPB chief.
 
Pangkep, Bantaeng, Sidrap, Pinrang, Barru, and Bulukumba districts also received disaster response assistance on Monday.
 
"We came here to hold a coordination meeting. Alhamdulillah (Thank God), South Sulawesi (local governments) seemed to be unified, as (the meeting was) attended by the Regional Military Commander (Pangdam), the Regional Police chief, and the 15 districts/cities governments that we provided assistance for today," Suharyanto informed.
 
Some areas are still inundated with floodwaters, he said, and called for the victims to be handled soon.
 
The hydrometeorological disasters that hit regions in South Sulawesi from December 23, 2022, to January 7, 2023, have affected 26,263 families, or 60,948 individuals, according to data provided by the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).
 
In the natural disasters recorded between 2022-end and early 2023, as many as 1,168 houses have been damaged in the province, with 190 houses suffering heavy damage, 201 moderate damage, and 894 mild damage.
 
(WAH)

