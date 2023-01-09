English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia, Malaysia Agree to Expedite Border Negotiations

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 09 January 2023 14:58
Jakarta: Indonesia and Malaysia have agreed to immediately conclude negotiations on border agreements for the Sebatik and Sinapad Sesai Segments, as well as maritime borders in the Sulawesi Sea and the Strait of Malacca. 
 
The border agreements are targeted to be signed this year.
 
"Regarding border issues, we agreed earlier that the MoU for the Sebatik Segment and the Sinapad Sesai segment could be signed this year and also maritime border agreements for the Sulawesi Sea and the southern part of the Strait of Malacca could also be agreed this year," said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after holding a bilateral meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Bogor Presidential Palace, Bogor West Java on Monday, January 9, 2023.
 
In addition to discussing border issues, the two leaders also discussed efforts to strengthen the palm oil sector which is an important industry for both countries.
 
"We agreed to strengthen cooperation through the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) to expand the sector and fight discrimination against palm oil," said Jokowi.
 
Meanwhile, regarding border issues, PM Anwar Ibrahim believes that future discussions will not be too complicated. Therefore, the target is very likely to be achieved.
 
"Of course we will pay attention to border matters. Based on the information that I received, it's not too complicated," said Anwar.

(WAH)

