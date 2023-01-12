English  
Nusantara is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)
Nusantara is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)

Nusantara Capital Authority to Follow Up on LoIs from 11 Malaysian Firms

Antara • 12 January 2023 22:18
Jakarta: The Nusantara Capital (IKN) Authority will follow up on Letters of Intent (LoI) received from 11 Malaysian enterprises on investing in Indonesia’s future capital.
 
Head of the IKN Authority, Bambang Susantono, said that after receiving the LoIs, his party will provide a formal answer by attaching several documents, including non-disclosure agreements (NDA).
 
"After the NDA is signed, the IKN Authority will send the supporting and technical data to potential investors," he informed in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Including the 11 Malaysian companies, to date, 71 investors have submitted LOIs on IKN development, and 3 of them have obtained project initiative permits (SIPP) from the Indonesian government.
 
"There are more than 100 foreign and national investors who are interested (in the project), but (only) 71 companies have sent their LOIs,” Susantono disclosed.
 
More national investors have sent LOIs compared to foreign ones, he added.
 
The 11 Malaysian investors are interested in investing in waste management, telecommunications infrastructure, property, roads, health and pharmaceutical services, renewable energy, as well as e-commerce platforms, among other things.
 
According to data from the IKN Authority, the land demand from potential investors who have sent their LOIs has reached 965 hectares, which is 25 times higher than the 38 hectare-land offered initially during the implementation of the pre-market sounding of investment opportunities at IKN.
 
Meanwhile, after the implementation of the market sounding with President Joko Widodo from October 18, 2022, till January 2023, the demand surged to 44 times higher than the initial land allocated by the government, or 1,793 hectares.
 
Investors have evinced interest in the infrastructure and utility sector the most, followed by mixed-use and commercial development, housing, consulting services, health, private and state-owned office construction, government offices construction, and technology, Susantono informed.
 
"We are sure that the (development of) infrastructure at IKN, which is the focus (of our work) in 2023, will run according to the plan -- or even faster," he said.
 
Furthermore, the government will continue to strive to involve investors in building Indonesia’s future capital, in accordance with the government's commitment to not burden the state budget (APBN) in developing the city, he added.
 
"IKN is very important for Indonesia's economic growth and equity. In fact, Indonesia will not be the only country which gets the economic impact of (the establishment of) the IKN, but also Malaysia, as stated (earlier) by the Prime Minister of Malaysia (Anwar Ibrahim)," he said. 

 
(WAH)

Indonesia, Timor Leste Discuss Efforts to Increase Economic, Border Cooperation

Indonesia, Timor Leste Discuss Efforts to Increase Economic, Border Cooperation

Optimistic of Reaching Investment Target If Political Stability in Indonesia Good: Minister

Indonesian Navy to Examine Pile of Materials Resembling Island in Tanimbar

