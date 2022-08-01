English  
The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

State Palace to Openly Commemorate 77th Indonesian Independence Day

Antara • 01 August 2022 17:52
Jakarta: The State Palace will openly commemorate the 77th Indonesian Independence Day by inviting the public on August 17, 2022, to the Presidential Palace Complex, Head of the Presidential Secretariat Heru Budi Hartono stated.
 
"We have started the preparations, and this year, the State Palace would openly commemorate Independence Day by inviting the public," Hartono noted in a press conference regarding the 2022 Independence Month event here, Monday.
 
According to Hartono, the State Palace will invite around two to three thousand people to directly attend the commemoration of the 77th Indonesian Independence Day.

"This year, we also invite a limited number of people, approximately two thousand people for the morning flag ceremony, and around two thousand to three thousand people for the evening flag ceremony," he added.
 
The State Palace will also invite ministers of the Advanced Indonesia Cabinet, heads of state institutions, as well as several high-ranking officers in the Indonesia Defense Forces (TNI) and National Police (Polri). The commemoration of Independence Day this year will be different than the previous two years during which the number of participants was limited in accordance with the COVID-19 prevention health protocols.
 
The Indonesian Independence Day celebration this year is themed "Recover Faster, Rise Stronger," which is also the theme of Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
 
People keen to attend the commemoration will receive an invitation to attend at the Palace through registration. The system being used aims to prioritize the fastest registrants.
 
"The system will automatically close if the list has reached two thousand invitations," Hartono noted.
 
Meanwhile, Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media of the Presidential Secretariat, Bey Machmudin, stated that the public can register through the site pandang.istanapresiden.go.id after it is launched.
 
“People are welcome to register. After the website is launched, we will inform about the list of invitees," Machmudin stated.
 
The State Palace will also continue to broadcast the Independence Day commemoration virtually through various channels.
 
