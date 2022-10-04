Psychosocial Aid Provided to Families of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims: Minister

"Our staff has been deployed (to provide the service). Currently, we are assisting the families of the victims in their respective homes," Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini noted in a statement received here on Tuesday.
Her side had completed the handover of the compensation to the 125 heirs of the victims of the tragedy in one day.
Rismaharini disbursed the compensation and met the heirs in Lowokwaru and Klojen sub-districts in Malang City as well as in Singosari, Gondang Legi, Sumberpucung, Kepanjen, and Tajinan sub-districts in Malang District.
Each heir received food assistance and Rp15 million-compensation per victim.
The minister stated that the compensation demonstrated the government’s attention to the bereaved families.
"We offer our condolences to all of you. We hope that you and your family will not get lost in sadness. Whatever God's will, we cannot prevent it,” she remarked.
Silvia Ariel Oktaviani, the child of the late Iwan Junaedi, who was one of the victims in the tragedy, conveyed her gratitude for the ministry’s assistance for education for her and her sister.
"I thank the Social Affairs Ministry for helping my family. At first, I did not know what to do in the future. However, with this assistance, I am very grateful for (the ministry for) helping me and my sister," she said.
Furthermore, Oktaviani expected that her family could get business capital assistance from the government to build their own livelihood, as she did not want to rely on social assistance.
"My family needs motivation (capital aid) to not depend on social assistance. We want to be able to run our own business," she stated.