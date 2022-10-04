English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The compensation demonstrated the government’s attention to the bereaved families (Photo:Medcom.id)
The compensation demonstrated the government’s attention to the bereaved families (Photo:Medcom.id)

Psychosocial Aid Provided to Families of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims: Minister

Antara • 04 October 2022 11:58
Jakarta: The Social Affairs Ministry provided psychosocial service assistance to families of victims of the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy that killed hundreds of football fans in Malang District, East Java Province, on Saturday (October 1, 2022).
 
"Our staff has been deployed (to provide the service). Currently, we are assisting the families of the victims in their respective homes," Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini noted in a statement received here on Tuesday.
 
Her side had completed the handover of the compensation to the 125 heirs of the victims of the tragedy in one day.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Rismaharini disbursed the compensation and met the heirs in Lowokwaru and Klojen sub-districts in Malang City as well as in Singosari, Gondang Legi, Sumberpucung, Kepanjen, and Tajinan sub-districts in Malang District.
 
Each heir received food assistance and Rp15 million-compensation per victim.
 
The minister stated that the compensation demonstrated the government’s attention to the bereaved families.
 
"We offer our condolences to all of you. We hope that you and your family will not get lost in sadness. Whatever God's will, we cannot prevent it,” she remarked.
 
Silvia Ariel Oktaviani, the child of the late Iwan Junaedi, who was one of the victims in the tragedy, conveyed her gratitude for the ministry’s assistance for education for her and her sister.
 
"I thank the Social Affairs Ministry for helping my family. At first, I did not know what to do in the future. However, with this assistance, I am very grateful for (the ministry for) helping me and my sister," she said.
 
Furthermore, Oktaviani expected that her family could get business capital assistance from the government to build their own livelihood, as she did not want to rely on social assistance.
 
"My family needs motivation (capital aid) to not depend on social assistance. We want to be able to run our own business," she stated.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
the number of children being treated at local hospitals is still being confirmed. (Photo: medcom.id)

33 Children Dead in Kanjuruhan Tragedy: Govt

Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Countries Urged to Halt Deforestation, Use Forests Sustainably

Countries Urged to Halt Deforestation, Use Forests Sustainably

English
forest
South Korea Supports WFP's Food Assistance in 4 Countries

South Korea Supports WFP's Food Assistance in 4 Countries

English
south korea
Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 28 COVID-19 Patients

Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Treating 28 COVID-19 Patients

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sumex 97 Bikin Bus Baru, Sasisnya Gak Asing Nih
Otomotif

Sumex 97 Bikin Bus Baru, Sasisnya Gak Asing Nih

Acung Jempol! Manufaktur Indonesia Jadi Juara di ASEAN
Ekonomi

Acung Jempol! Manufaktur Indonesia Jadi Juara di ASEAN

Pencapresan Anies oleh NasDem Bakal Berdampak ke Parpol Lain
Nasional

Pencapresan Anies oleh NasDem Bakal Berdampak ke Parpol Lain

Bima Sakti: Kemenangan 14-0 atas Guam untuk Korban Kerusuhan di Kanjuruhan
Olahraga

Bima Sakti: Kemenangan 14-0 atas Guam untuk Korban Kerusuhan di Kanjuruhan

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik
Teknologi

Aplikasi Ini Pakai AI Demi Tambah Kecintaan Terhadap Batik

Angka Kematian Badai Ian di Florida Lampaui 100, Banyak Korban Tenggelam
Internasional

Angka Kematian Badai Ian di Florida Lampaui 100, Banyak Korban Tenggelam

2.675 Peserta Lolos Seleksi Administrasi BIB, Lanjut TPA dan Psikotes Mulai Besok
Pendidikan

2.675 Peserta Lolos Seleksi Administrasi BIB, Lanjut TPA dan Psikotes Mulai Besok

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf
Hiburan

Dihujat karena Konten Prank KDRT, Baim Wong dan Paula Verhoeven Minta Maaf

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!