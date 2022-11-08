English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 172 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 08 November 2022 21:25
Jakarta: Some 33,190 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 172,022,447, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Tuesday.
 
Furthermore, 107,861 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 65,486,977.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update 

The Indonesian government recorded 6,601 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,531,721.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,197 to 6,331,960.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 38 to 158,909.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian Health Ministry distributed some 7.5 million doses of imported COVID-19 vaccines. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Distributes 7.5 Million Doses of COVID-19 Booster Vaccines across Indonesia

East Java Bolsters Preventive Measures against Viral Cattle Disease: Governor

Nearly 172 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $77 Billion: Study

Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $77 Billion: Study

English
e-commerce
Indonesian Air Force Dispatches 6 Pilots for Rafale Training in France

Indonesian Air Force Dispatches 6 Pilots for Rafale Training in France

English
defense
President Jokowi Echoes Indonesia's Readiness to Welcome G20 Delegates

President Jokowi Echoes Indonesia's Readiness to Welcome G20 Delegates

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Iwan Bule Memohon kepada Pemerintah untuk Segera Restui Kelanjutan Liga
Olahraga

Iwan Bule Memohon kepada Pemerintah untuk Segera Restui Kelanjutan Liga

Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin Booster

Luhut: RI Rundingkan Kerja Sama Pendanaan Transisi Energi
Ekonomi

Luhut: RI Rundingkan Kerja Sama Pendanaan Transisi Energi

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya
Pendidikan

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang
Otomotif

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!