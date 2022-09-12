English  
PPP Deputy Chairman Arsul Sani (Photo: medcom.id)
PPP's Acting Chairman to Visit KPU

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Yakub Pryatama Wijayaatmaja • 12 September 2022 11:20
Jakarta: Acting Chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) Muhammad Mardiono is scheduled to visit the General Elections Commission (KPU) this afternoon. 
 
Suharso Monoarfa's replacement wants to revise PPP's document held by KPU and introduce the party's new leadership.
 
In a decree issued on Friday, September 9, 2022, Mardiono has been recognized by the Ministry of Law and Human Rights as Acting Chairman of PPP. 
 
PPP Deputy Chairperson Arsul Sani said his party would introduce Mardiono as the new Acting Chairman of PPP.
 
"We also want to formally convey to the KPU about the change of the PPP leadership from Pak Suharso to Pak Mardiono," said Arsul here on Monday, September 12, 2022.

According to Arsul, Mardiono is expected to arrive at the KPU Head office in Central Jakarta at around 14.00 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
(WAH)

