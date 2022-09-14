English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Jokowi Inaugurates Wear Fair Bridge

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 September 2022 19:25
Maluku: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated Wear Fair Suspension Bridge in Maluku Province today, September 14, 2022. 
 
This bridge has a very important role because it connects two islands, namely Fair Island and Kei Kecil Island.
 
"This Wear Fair Bridge is very important in order to increase the movements of people and goods," said President Jokowi in Maluku on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
 
According to him, the construction of the bridge shows that the Indonesian government is firmly committed to building infrastructure in every region in Indonesia, including Eastern Indonesia. 
 
In the past year, the government has built 200 similar bridges to boost connectivity between districts, villages, and islands.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are not only building big toll roads, big ports, or big airports, but also bridges between villages and islands like this one," said the Head of State.
 
(WAH)

