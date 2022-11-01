Ministry Promotes Palapa Ring Integration Development

"The Palapa Ring Integration project is an attempt to expedite the transformation of the digital economy through the construction of a large-capacity fiber optic backbone network," Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate stated at the Dissemination of the Palapa Ring Integration Plan here on Monday.
He noted that construction of the Palapa Ring Integration would be a continuation of the existing Palapa Ring that had been operating since 2019.
The new project is expected to improve the regional gross domestic product (GDP) values, digital empowerment in various areas that are underserved by the existing backbone network to reduce the digital divide, as well as the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy and transformation.
"This project will integrate the national backbone networks, so a fast national internet service can be realized immediately," the minister noted.
President Director of the Telecommunication and Informatics Accessibility Agency (BAKTI) of the ministry Anang Latif noted that the Palapa Ring Integration project will become a large-capacity telecommunications network development implemented in various district and cities, especially those outside Java region.
The Palapa Ring Integration will utilize the Submarine Cable Communication System (SKKL) and the Fiber Optic Communication System (SKSO) that will be integrated with the national telecommunication network system, including the National Data Center (PDN), Indonesia Internet Exchange (IIX), Multi-Function Satellite, and Hot Backup Satellite, he stated.
He remarked that the Palapa Ring Integration will connect the three backbone networks of the existing Western, Central, and Eastern Palapa Ring.
Palapa Ring Integration is being prepared to cover 78 districts and cities in 14 provinces, with a population of around 16.4 million people, as well as serve Indonesia’s future capital city Nusantara with high-speed data access that utilizes the green technology concept.
The Palapa Ring Integration will cover Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Maluku, Papua, Nusa Tenggara, and Bali. The project is planned to build 46 hop radio links as well as 11,610 kilometers (km) of fiber optic networks comprising 8,601 km of land cables and 3,009 km of submarine cables.
Latif remarked that establishment of the Palapa Ring Integration is expected to attract more investment from telecommunication operators since it significantly cuts investment costs, improves market potentials, as well as facilitates the development of a digital ecosystem.