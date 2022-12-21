English  
With this effort, the increase in vaccination achievements in Jakarta can be expedited. (Photo: medcom.id)
Jakarta Provides COVID-19 Vaccination Services at Churches

Antara • 21 December 2022 21:54
Jakarta: The Health Office of Jakarta opened COVID-19 vaccination services at several churches spread across 44 sub-districts on December 21-24, 2022, to support Christmas celebrations.
 
"To support the Christmas celebration, we have readied booths for vaccination at big churches in each sub-district," Head of the Jakarta Health Office Widyastuti stated here on Wednesday.
 
With this effort, the increase in vaccination achievements in Jakarta can be expedited in a bid to reduce transmission and the dire impacts of COVID-19 transmission.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


She invited the general public and Christians preparing for the Christmas service to visit the vaccination booth. She also encouraged older adults aged 60 years and over to get the fourth dose or second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
 
"Residents aged 60 years and over now can get the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccination or the second booster," she remarked.
 
Widyastuti stated that in accordance with the latest circular issued by the COVID-19 Task Force, those traveling inside the country are not required to conduct COVID-19 testing first as long as they have received the third dose or first booster dose.
 
Vaccination services are also provided in 44 community health centers (puskesmas) in sub-districts and public spaces, such as malls and parks, which are accessible to the residents.
 
Not only in the morning, but some of the vaccination centers also provide services in the evening, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time.
 
The health office head appealed to members of the community to complete their vaccinations according to government regulations.
 
As an early detection step, the Jakarta Health Office also urged people experiencing symptoms, such as cough, runny nose, fever, or sore throat, to immediately undergo COVID-19 testing that is free of charge at sub-district community health centers.
 
In addition, the Jakarta Health Office is providing free testing for non-communicable diseases and vaccination services at several terminals in the province from December 19, 2022, to January 3, 2023. 
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!