Timor Leste to Participate in ASEAN Meeting

Jakarta: Indonesia is set to host the ASEAN Coordination Council Meeting on February 3-4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Timor Leste, Adaljiza Magno, is scheduled to participate in the meeting.
Last year, ASEAN announced that it had agreed in principle to admit Timor Leste as the new member of the regional bloc. Nevertheless, Timor Leste is officially not an ASEAN member yet.
"The Timor Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs will be joining the ASEAN Coordination Council meeting for the first time," said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Director General for ASEAN Cooperation, Sidharto Suryodipuro, in Jakarta on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN throughout 2023. The upcoming meeting will also discuss the latest situation in Myanmar.
During his visit to Jakarta in mid-2022, Timor Leste President Jose Ramos Horta reiterated his country's desire to join ASEAN. It has been more than 10 years since the Southeast Asian nation expressed its desire to join the bloc.
"It seems that it is easier to reach the Heaven than to enter ASEAN," he said at the time.