English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN throughout 2023. (Photo: asean.org)
Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN throughout 2023. (Photo: asean.org)

Timor Leste to Participate in ASEAN Meeting

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Marcheilla Ariesta • 19 January 2023 17:54
Jakarta: Indonesia is set to host the ASEAN Coordination Council Meeting on February 3-4. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Timor Leste, Adaljiza Magno, is scheduled to participate in the meeting.
 
Last year, ASEAN announced that it had agreed in principle to admit Timor Leste as the new member of the regional bloc. Nevertheless, Timor Leste is officially not an ASEAN member yet.
 
"The Timor Leste Minister of Foreign Affairs will be joining the ASEAN Coordination Council meeting for the first time," said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry's Director General for ASEAN Cooperation, Sidharto Suryodipuro, in Jakarta on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
 
Indonesia will hold the chairmanship of ASEAN throughout 2023. The upcoming meeting will also discuss the latest situation in Myanmar.
 
During his visit to Jakarta in mid-2022, Timor Leste President Jose Ramos Horta reiterated his country's desire to join ASEAN. It has been more than 10 years since the Southeast Asian nation expressed its desire to join the bloc.
 
"It seems that it is easier to reach the Heaven than to enter ASEAN," he said at the time.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Dirjen Kerjasama ASEAN Kemenlu RI Sidharto Suryodipuro tegaskan, Myanmar bukan satu-satunya prioritas dalam keketuaan Indonesia di ASEAN./(Medcom.id-Marcheilla Ariesta)

Kemenlu: Myanmar Bukan Satu-satunya Fokus Keketuaan Indonesia di ASEAN

3 Peran Penting Indonesia di Kancah Politik Global

Untuk Pertama Kalinya, Timor Leste akan Hadir di Pertemuan Menlu ASEAN

BACA JUGA
Prosecutors Will Not Be Swayed in Ferdy Sambo Trial: Minister

Prosecutors Will Not Be Swayed in Ferdy Sambo Trial: Minister

English
security
Indonesia Asks South Korea to Ensure IK-CEPA Realization

Indonesia Asks South Korea to Ensure IK-CEPA Realization

English
south korea
Indonesia's BSSN Records Decrease in Cyberattacks in 2022

Indonesia's BSSN Records Decrease in Cyberattacks in 2022

English
cyber security
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
<i>Yah</i>.. Pemerintah Setop Bansos dan Subsidi Tahun Ini, Apa Saja?
Ekonomi

Yah.. Pemerintah Setop Bansos dan Subsidi Tahun Ini, Apa Saja?

Meja Kopi Berhiaskan Mesin Mobil, Harganya Bikin Kaget
Otomotif

Meja Kopi Berhiaskan Mesin Mobil, Harganya Bikin Kaget

Pakar Pidana Sebut Eliezer Harusnya tak Dipidana
Nasional

Pakar Pidana Sebut Eliezer Harusnya tak Dipidana

Bintang Serial Wednesday, Percy Hynes White Dituduh Perkosa Gadis di Bawah Umur
Hiburan

Bintang Serial Wednesday, Percy Hynes White Dituduh Perkosa Gadis di Bawah Umur

Empat Wakil Indonesia Berjuang untuk ke Semifinal India Open 2023
Olahraga

Empat Wakil Indonesia Berjuang untuk ke Semifinal India Open 2023

24 Hari Hanyut di Laut, Seorang Pria Selamat dengan Makan Saus Tomat
Internasional

24 Hari Hanyut di Laut, Seorang Pria Selamat dengan Makan Saus Tomat

Erick Thohir Pastikan Peserta Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Gunakan Joki Di-<i>blacklist</i>!
Pendidikan

Erick Thohir Pastikan Peserta Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Gunakan Joki Di-blacklist!

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!