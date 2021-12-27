110.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

COVID-19 Update

(WAH)

Jakarta: 192,049 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 110,812,856, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Wednesday.Meanwhile, 353,008 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 156,994,786.To achieve herd immunity, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.The Indonesian government recorded 120 COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 4,261,879.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 271 to 4,113,320.In the same period, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 144,063.