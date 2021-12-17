English  
Densus 88 Arrests 10 Suspected Terrorists in North Sumatra, South Sumatra

English terrorism police north sumatra
Siti Yona Hukmana • 17 December 2021 08:31
Jakarta: The Counterterrorism Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) of the National Police has arrested 10 suspected terrorists in North Sumatra and South Sumatra provinces. 
 
The operation was conducted on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
 
"A total of nine arrests were made in North Sumatra," National Police spokersperson Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan said.
 
According to him, a total of seven suspected terrorists were arrested in Langkat, Binjai, Belawan, and West Medan. Meanwhile, two others were arrested in Tanjung Balai.
 
"All of them are currently at the North Sumatra Police," said Ramadhan.
 
Furthermore, one suspected terrorist was arrested in South Sumatra. As a result, a total of 10 people were arrested on Thursday.

Previously, Densus 88 arrested five suspected terrorists in South Sumatra on Monday, December 13, 2021. 
 
(WAH)
