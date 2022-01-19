English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been spreading in Indonesia.
The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been spreading in Indonesia.

Regional Police Force Ordered to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccination in West Kalimantan

English covid-19 vaccination west kalimantan police
Antara • 19 January 2022 16:38
Pontianak: National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo spoke of dispatching more personnel in the regions to help the government accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations.
 
"Today, I and the health minister undertook a visit to Kubu Raya District, West Kalimantan, to personally observe vaccination in this area. I have instructed the Regional Police, Resort police, and units under them to expedite vaccinations along with the local government," he noted in Sungai Raya on Wednesday.
 
Prabowo spoke of their target to vaccinate two thousand residents in the Kubu Raya area, and some 24 thousand people are targeted in West Kalimantan.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The National police chief revealed that the police aim to vaccinate at least one million people that day.
 
Prabowo noted that the COVID-19 Omicron variant had begun to spread in Indonesia, and in the past two weeks, a spike was recorded in the number of people confirmed of have gotten infected by this variant, for which the number of daily cases had reached 1,400.
 
"On this occasion, I would like to remind those who have not been vaccinated. Please immediately undergo vaccinations conducted by the government along with the national defense force and police force. Those who have been vaccinated twice, if it has been over six months, please register to get a booster (vaccine), as there is a tendency of the immunity level decreasing after six months, so additional vaccine is needed," he explained.
 
He also advised the public to maintain health by always wearing masks and stringently following the health protocols.
 
"We must maintain (the current condition in which) there are no new clusters for which the regional governments were implored to pay attention to the vaccination rate and the cases in their respective areas. Moreover, the community should make it a habit to conduct routine health checks. If necessary, do a test once a week," he added.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Records 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,745 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Deaths

English
indonesian government
Indonesia Rolls Out One Price Cooking Oil Policy

Indonesia Rolls Out One Price Cooking Oil Policy

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's National Economic Recovery Budget Rises to $31.7 Billion

Indonesia's National Economic Recovery Budget Rises to $31.7 Billion

English
finance
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Tangkap Bupati Langkat Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin
Nasional

KPK Tangkap Bupati Langkat Terbit Rencana Perangin Angin

Usai Pukul Ricky Kambuaya, Pemain Bhayangkara FC Subo Seto 'Kabur' dari Netizen
Olahraga

Usai Pukul Ricky Kambuaya, Pemain Bhayangkara FC Subo Seto 'Kabur' dari Netizen

Nadiem Sebut Seleksi Guru PPPK Terkendala UU ASN
Pendidikan

Nadiem Sebut Seleksi Guru PPPK Terkendala UU ASN

IMI Dorong Ancol Jadi Kawasan Pusat Otomotif
Otomotif

IMI Dorong Ancol Jadi Kawasan Pusat Otomotif

Anggaran PEN 2022 Turun Jadi Rp455,62 Triliun, Buat Apa Saja?
Ekonomi

Anggaran PEN 2022 Turun Jadi Rp455,62 Triliun, Buat Apa Saja?

Tiga Kali Terserang Stroke, Begini Kondisi Presenter Harry Pantja
Hiburan

Tiga Kali Terserang Stroke, Begini Kondisi Presenter Harry Pantja

3 Pelaut Tewas dalam Ledakan Kapal AL India di Mumbai
Internasional

3 Pelaut Tewas dalam Ledakan Kapal AL India di Mumbai

Menang Banyak, Microsoft Beli Activision Blizzard
Teknologi

Menang Banyak, Microsoft Beli Activision Blizzard

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?
Properti

Beli Rumah Baru vs Seken, Mana yang Lebih Untung?

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!