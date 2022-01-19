Regional Police Force Ordered to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccination in West Kalimantan

Pontianak: National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo spoke of dispatching more personnel in the regions to help the government accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations.
"Today, I and the health minister undertook a visit to Kubu Raya District, West Kalimantan, to personally observe vaccination in this area. I have instructed the Regional Police, Resort police, and units under them to expedite vaccinations along with the local government," he noted in Sungai Raya on Wednesday.
Prabowo spoke of their target to vaccinate two thousand residents in the Kubu Raya area, and some 24 thousand people are targeted in West Kalimantan.
The National police chief revealed that the police aim to vaccinate at least one million people that day.
Prabowo noted that the COVID-19 Omicron variant had begun to spread in Indonesia, and in the past two weeks, a spike was recorded in the number of people confirmed of have gotten infected by this variant, for which the number of daily cases had reached 1,400.
"On this occasion, I would like to remind those who have not been vaccinated. Please immediately undergo vaccinations conducted by the government along with the national defense force and police force. Those who have been vaccinated twice, if it has been over six months, please register to get a booster (vaccine), as there is a tendency of the immunity level decreasing after six months, so additional vaccine is needed," he explained.
He also advised the public to maintain health by always wearing masks and stringently following the health protocols.
"We must maintain (the current condition in which) there are no new clusters for which the regional governments were implored to pay attention to the vaccination rate and the cases in their respective areas. Moreover, the community should make it a habit to conduct routine health checks. If necessary, do a test once a week," he added.