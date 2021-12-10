English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)

Jakarta Govt, Jakarta High Prosecutor's Office Cooperate to Offer Night-Time Vaccinations

English jakarta covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 10 December 2021 12:57
Jakarta: The Central Jakarta Government and the Jakarta High Prosecutor's Office are collaborating to facilitate traders and entrepreneurs in a night-time vaccination program to serve those unable to get the vaccine during the day.
 
"Generally, traders and (workers of) private businesses cannot come in the morning and afternoon to get vaccinated. In order to not disrupt their business, we will (push back) the (time for) vaccination service (for them) to the evening," deputy head of the Jakarta High Prosecutor's Office, Bambang Bachtiar, stated on Friday.
 
Bachtiar informed that the night-time vaccination was conducted through a 1,000 vaccination program hosted in Intiland's child-friendly integrated public space in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, on Thursday night, December 9.

He noted that people showing up for the vaccination program were quite enthusiastic. He also remarked that the program offered vaccines of Sinovac and AstraZeneca. The government also prepared food and basic necessities for vaccine participants.
 
Central Jakarta Mayor Dhany Sukma quoted data from the Jakarta Health Office while saying that the implementation of vaccination had reached 250 percent.
 
"Based on the identity card or single identity number, we have reached 80.20 percent. Just a little more. Thus, cooperation from all parties indicates that this vaccination is the responsibility of all," Sukma remarked.
 
The 1,000 vaccines at night program was hosted not only at a single place but also at some locations, such as the Kramat Village Office and Kwitang Village Office, Menteng Village Office, Johar Baru Sports Center, Harapan Mulya child-friendly integrated public space, Flamboyan child-friendly integrated public space, and at the RW 07 Petojo Selatan office.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
