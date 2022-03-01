Jakarta: The Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) has provided a media center to disseminate information on Indonesia's G20 Presidency pertaining to events during discussion forums and the country's role in chairing the international event.
Director General of Information and Public Communication (IKP) of the Ministry of Communications and Informatics, Usman Kansong, stated that the existence of the media center will facilitate communication between ministries and institutions as well as serve as an information bridge for people keen to know about Indonesia's role in the G20 international forum.
"The media center for Indonesia's G20 Presidency is in accordance with the direction of President Joko Widodo, who pressed for public communication management in echoing Indonesia's role in the G20 Presidency. In accordance with Presidential Decree No. 12 and Presidential Decree No. 18 of 2021 on implementation of the G20 Event, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics is in charge of coordinating the execution of communication," Kansong noted in a statement here on Tuesday.
The media center for Indonesia's G20 Presidency will be located in the Kominfo Building, Jalan Merdeka Barat 9 Jakarta. The facility will be a means of coordinating public communication activities and media services of ministries and institutions in the series of Indonesia's G20 Presidency.
According to Kansong, the agenda for activities in the media center encompasses interactive dialogs, media briefings, and chief editorial meetings with competent sources in their respective fields.
"Various data and information in the form of press releases, photos, and graphics are also presented in the media center. These contents can be used by the media and the public for re-distribution. There is also QnA, including G20pedia," he noted.
G20pedia is an electronic book divided into two major themes: G20 Overview and the G20 Presidency of Indonesia. The G20 theme at a glance discusses information about members, roles, agenda, and the importance of the G20. Meanwhile, based on the theme of the G20 Presidency, Indonesia highlights information on Indonesia's progress in the G20, priority issues that are brought up, and benefits for Indonesia while assuming the G20 Presidency.
The Ministry of Communication and Informatics also provides access to information related to the G20 Indonesia Presidency to the public through the websites https://g20-indonesia.id/ and https://www.indonesia.go.id/g20/.
"Other ministries and institutions are also expected to make the most of the existence of the media center to convey information to the media and the public at large regarding the 2022 G20 Indonesia Presidency," Kansong stated.
The Director General of IKP of the Ministry of Communications and Informatics spoke of his plan to disseminate information on the G20 Presidency of Indonesia to several media abroad.
In coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kominfo will collaborate with several communities, such as the Indonesian Student Association (PPI) in various countries, in the hopes of invigorating Indonesia's spirit to lead the G20 in 2022.
During the G20 Summit held on November 16, 2022, in Nusa Dua Bali, Kominfo will also build a media center located at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Nusa Dua, Bali. The media center will become operational since November 13, 2022.
According to Kansong, the G20 Summit media center can accommodate some 534 journalists with work area facilities, press conference rooms, interview corners, health rooms, relaxation rooms, dining areas, and media booths.
"The media center will provide various information content as well as facilitate and make it easier for journalists to conduct reporting work around the implementation of the summit," he explained.
The series of activities for Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022 has officially started since December 1, 2021. While serving as the G20 chair to last until November 2022, Indonesia is focusing on three main issues: global health architecture, digital-based transformation and energy transition.
In the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) under Indonesia's G20 Presidency in 2022, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, as the leading sector, raised the issue of digital connectivity after the COVID-19 pandemic, digital expertise, and literacy as well as cross-country data flow and the free and reliable flow of data.