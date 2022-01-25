19 Killed Following Brawl in Sorong

Jakarta: A brawl at a night club in Sorong, West Papua killed at least 19 people, a police official said on Tuesday.
"One person died during the brawl and 18 people died after the night club was set ablaze following the brawl," National Police spokesperson Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo told Medcom.id.
According to the spokesman, the incident occured from Monday night until Tuesday early morning.
He said that the brawl was started by two groups of people but he refused to reveal more information about the two groups.
Police are still examining the cause of the brawl.
"Investigation is currently underway to determine the masterminds and perpetrators from both groups," the two star police general stated.