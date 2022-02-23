English  
Early warning instruments must always be upgraded and checked routinely. (Photo: medcom.id)
BNPB Urged to Check Early Warning Instruments Routinely

English BNPB disaster president joko widodo
Antara • 23 February 2022 18:37
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) to conduct routine checks of disaster early warning instruments in order to reduce the risk of natural disasters.
 
"Early warning instruments must always be upgraded and checked routinely. Sometimes, we are not disciplined here. Check (them) routinely," Jokowi noted while opening a national coordination meeting on disaster mitigation 2022 at the Bogor Presidential Palace, as monitored online in Jakarta on Wednesday.
 
In addition to evacuation routes that should be readied, early warning instruments must be upgraded and checked periodically, he stated while adding that the BNPB should procure all disaster early warning instruments.

However, the BNPB must always get involved and remind relevant ministries and non-ministerial government institutions to perform their duties in order to minimize natural disaster risks, he emphasized.
 
'"Once again, this is related to the people's safety," he remarked.
 
The president also drew attention to the importance of BNPB's work culture to remain alert, anticipative, responsive, and adaptive, as natural disasters can occur abruptly and are unforeseeable.
 
To this end, the head of state called on the BNPB to prioritize disaster prevention efforts, such as by taking preventive and precautionary measures against floods and make the requisite computations earlier.
 
Jokowi called on the BNPB to synergize with relevant non-ministerial government institutions, regional governments, and the public for conserving the environment, building dams and waterways, and dredging rivers to prevent floods.
 
According to BNPB Chief Major General Suharyanto, creating a tough nation to withstand the impact of disasters has become increasingly challenging since the likelihood of disasters occurring at any time can increase.
 
"In 2021, we recorded 5,402 disasters that claimed 728 lives and caused major destruction to over 150 thousand houses and 4,400 public facilities," he stated.

 
