Govt to Advance Transit-Oriented Development in Greater Jakarta Region

Jakarta: The Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs' Deputy of Regional and Spatial Development Department Wahyu Utomo highlighted the government's commitment to advancing transit-oriented development (TOD) in the Greater Jakarta region.
The commitment has been realised in the Jabodetabek Urban Transportation Policy Integration Project Phase 3 (JUTPI-3), bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Japan for a duration of three years and three months from April 2022, he remarked.
"Strong cooperation and collaboration between stakeholders are needed to implement the JUTPI-3 for the next three years, as the demand for transit-oriented development in the Greater Jakarta region continues to increase," Utomo stated during the first JUTPI-3 Joint Coordinating Committee, as per a statement received here on Thursday.
Th deputy noted that the JUTPI-3 cooperation aims to boost the capacity and coordination mechanism among stakeholders relevant to the development of urban public transportation.
Representatives of the Indonesian government and an expert team from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will form the members of the coordination meeting, placed first in the JUTPI-3 project team hierarchy, the ministry's official noted.
During the meeting, the government raised several issues and challenges pertaining to the TOD progress and efforts to increase transportation convenience in Greater Jakarta, he stated.
"TOD policies are expected to be integrated into the urban transportation master plan and be consistent with the public demands and aspirations. Regarding the stakeholders' relations, we hope that the TOD coordination mechanism would be more effective," Utomo remarked.
The ministry's deputy stated that in order to achieve the development targets, TOD policies need to balance the interests of the public and private sectors by coordinating transportation and spatial planning to adhere to local characteristics and involve the private sector in the development process.
"We will together conceive TOD policies and guides that will be implemented not only in Greater Jakarta but would also be emulated beyond Greater Jakarta," Utomo affirmed.