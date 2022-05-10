English  
The United States is committed to denying ISIS the ability to raise and move funds across multiple jurisdictions. (Photo: medcom.id)
The United States is committed to denying ISIS the ability to raise and move funds across multiple jurisdictions. (Photo: medcom.id)

US Sanctions 5 ISIS Financial Facilitators Operating in Indonesia

English isis terrorism united states finance
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 May 2022 14:49
Washington: The United States (US) Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on a network of five Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) financial facilitators operating across Indonesia, Syria, and Turkey. 
 
According to the US Department of the Treasury, the five individuals have played a key role in facilitating the travel of extremists to Syria and other areas where ISIS operates. 
 
Furthermore, this network has also conducted financial transfers to support ISIS efforts in Syria-based displaced persons camps by collecting funds in Indonesia and Turkey, some of which were used to pay for smuggling children out of the camps and delivering them to ISIS foreign fighters as potential recruits.

"Today, Treasury has taken action to expose and disrupt an international facilitation network that has supported ISIS recruitment, including the recruitment of vulnerable children in Syria," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a press statement on Monday.
 
"The United States, as part of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, is committed to denying ISIS the ability to raise and move funds across multiple jurisdictions," he added.
 
The five individuals are  Dwi Dahlia Susanti, Rudi Heryadi, Ari Kardian, Muhammad Dandi Adhiguna and Dini Ramadhani.
 
Dwi Dahlia Susanti, Rudi Heryadi and Ari Kardian are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, ISIS.
 
Muhammad Dandi Adhiguna and Dini Ramadhani are being designated pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, Susanti.
 
"As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the individuals named above, and of any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by them, individually, or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC. Unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or otherwise exempt, OFAC’s regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons," the US Government Agency explained.
 
"Furthermore, engaging in certain transactions with the individuals designated today entails risk of secondary sanctions pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended. Pursuant to this authority, OFAC can prohibit or impose strict conditions on the opening or maintaining in the United States of a correspondent account or a payable-through account of a foreign financial institution that knowingly conducted or facilitated any significant transaction on behalf of a Specially Designated Global Terrorist," it added.
 
(WAH)
