English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The scorching heat that is occurring in Indonesia's territory is not a heatwave phenomenon. (Photo: medcom.id)
The scorching heat that is occurring in Indonesia's territory is not a heatwave phenomenon. (Photo: medcom.id)

Watch Out for Hot Daytime Temperatures until mid-May: Indonesia's BMKG

English banten Weather BMKG
Antara • 09 May 2022 19:00
Jakarta: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reminded the public to be aware of hot temperatures during the daytime until mid-May 2022.
 
"We remind the public to maintain their body's stamina by consuming adequate body fluids, especially for people engaging in outdoor activities during the day," Meteorology Deputy in BMKG, Guswanto, noted in a written statement received here, Monday.
 
Guswanto later explained that the hot temperature phenomena that occurred in the last few days had been triggered by several aspects, specifically the apparent position of the sun that is now in the north of the equator, which indicates that some parts of Indonesia will begin to enter the dry season, wherein the rate of cloud growth and the phenomenon of rain will reduce, thereby making the weather hotter during the day.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The dominance of sunny weather and low cloud levels can optimize the reception of sunlight on the Earth's surface, thereby causing the temperature conditions to be quite hot during the day, he explained.
 
Guswanto emphasized that the scorching heat that occurred in Indonesia's territory was not a heatwave phenomenon.
 
According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a heatwave is a phenomenon of prolonged hot air conditions for five or more days in a row wherein the daily maximum temperature is higher than the average maximum temperature of up to five degrees Celsius or more.
 
The heatwave phenomena usually occurs in middle-high latitudes, such as Europe and America, which are triggered by atmospheric dynamics at middle latitudes. Meanwhile, Indonesia's territory experiences the phenomenon of hot temperature conditions on a daily variability scale.
 
The BMKG noted that the maximum temperature measured on May 1-7, 2022, ranged from 33 to 36.1 degrees Celsius, with the highest maximum temperature of up to 36.1 degrees Celsius recorded in the Tangerang-Banten and Kalimarau-North Kalimantan regions.
 
The highest maximum temperature in Indonesia in April for the last 4-5 years was recorded at around 38.8 degrees Celsius in Palembang in 2019, while in May, it was recorded at around 38.8 degrees Celsius in Temindung Samarinda in 2018, Guswanto explained. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
COVID-19 Situation in Indonesia Remains Under Control after Eid Holiday

COVID-19 Situation in Indonesia Remains Under Control after Eid Holiday

English
covid-19
15 Cases of Severe Hepatitis of Unknown Origin Detected in Indonesia: Health Minister

15 Cases of Severe Hepatitis of Unknown Origin Detected in Indonesia: Health Minister

English
health
President Jokowi to Depart for United States Tomorrow

President Jokowi to Depart for United States Tomorrow

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dinkes DKI Jakarta Diminta Gesit Menangani Hepatitis Akut
Nasional

Dinkes DKI Jakarta Diminta Gesit Menangani Hepatitis Akut

Mantap! Luhut Sebut Pandemi Covid-19 Terkendali Selama Idulfitri
Ekonomi

Mantap! Luhut Sebut Pandemi Covid-19 Terkendali Selama Idulfitri

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!
Olahraga

Asnawi Mangkualam: Jangan Remehkan Timor Leste!

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina
Internasional

Pidato di Hari Kemenangan dari Nazi, Putin Bela Invasi ke Ukraina

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini
Hiburan

Suga BTS Berterima Kasih pada Psy untuk Hal Ini

12 Beasiswa Luar Negeri untuk 2023, Pendaftaran Mulai Dibuka Tahun Ini
Pendidikan

12 Beasiswa Luar Negeri untuk 2023, Pendaftaran Mulai Dibuka Tahun Ini

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan
Otomotif

Rekayasa Lalu Lintas Mudik Berakhir & Sukses Turunkan Angka Kecelakaan

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat
Teknologi

Ini Lokasi Terbaik Pasang Router Supaya Sinyal WiFi di Rumah Kuat

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!