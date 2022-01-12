English  
Jakarta's National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
1,884 Migrants Workers Undergoing Quarantine at Jakarta's Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta covid-19 patients workers
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 12 January 2022 16:52
Jakarta: As many as 1,884 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 1,884 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Wednesday.
 
According to Aris, there are currently 1,096 males and 788 females at the apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 2,160 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 94 from 2,066.

Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
(WAH)
