Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: Setwapres)

Universities Urged to Help Solve Unemployment Issues in Indonesia

English asean education vice president maruf amin
Antara • 05 January 2022 15:49
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has asked universities to provide solutions to problems related to unemployment in Indonesia by strengthening collaboration in the employment sector.
 
"Universities must be able to provide solutions to unemployment problems in Indonesia and in ASEAN, through strengthening collaboration in the employment sector," Amin said while delivering a speech at the 59th anniversary of Brawijaya University via video conferencing from here on Wednesday.
 
He also asked universities to help promote Indonesia's interests in the ASEAN region. He said he hoped that Indonesia will be able to enjoy a good reputation at the international level.

"To achieve an international reputation requires hard work, strong commitment, and togetherness," Amin remarked.
 
To promote Indonesia's interests at the global level, universities must provide recommendations regarding priority issues as Indonesia's interests in the ASEAN Region, he said.
 
"Universities must also be able to provide views and recommendations regarding Indonesia's interest in priority issues in the ASEAN region, in terms of political, economic, and socio-cultural aspects," he added.
 
The Vice President also advised universities across regions to respond to ASEAN's challenges and needs in the economic sector, including economic recovery, sustainable development, and the digital economy.
 
"Universities must continue to encourage the government's commitment to implementing a modern and advanced ASEAN economic integration," he emphasized.
 
Indonesia will chair the ASEAN in 2023, and universities must take advantage of this role by expanding collaboration in the education sector through the ASEAN University Network, the Vice President said.
 
"Universities in Indonesia must be able to take advantage of our chairmanship of the ASEAN in 2023, such as by encouraging the role of the education sector in order to strengthen ASEAN integrity through the ASEAN University Network," Amin added.
 
