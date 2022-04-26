English  
Mount Anak Krakatau’s status was raised to Level III (Watch). (Photo: medcom.id)
BMKG Warns of Possible Nighttime Tsunami due to Mount Anak Krakatau's Activity

English tsunami Volcano Eruption landslides
Antara • 26 April 2022 13:53
Jakarta: Head of the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) Dwikorita Karnawati urged the public to remain vigilant of a potential tsunami striking at night, as Mount Anak Krakatau’s status was raised to Level III (Watch).
 
“Due to the increasing activity of Mount Anak Krakatau as informed by the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG), the public is appealed to be alert for potential tsunami, especially at night," the BMKG head stated at a virtual press conference on Monday.
 
Karnawati noted that the volcanic activity of Mount Anak Krakatau had triggered several tsunamis in history.

According to a statement of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the earlier huge eruption of the volcano on December 22, 2018, had caused an underwater landslide that triggered a tsunami to hit several coastal areas in the provinces of Banten and Lampung at 9:27 p.m. Western Indonesian Standard Time (WIB) that claimed 437 lives.
 
Since the disaster occurred at night, it was difficult to clearly see the approaching high wave and conduct monitoring of the condition of the sea.
 
Hence, due to the increasing activity of Mount Anak Krakatau, currently, the BMKG along with PVMBG and the Geological Agency of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry have continued to monitor developments pertaining to the volcano’s activity and the change of the sea levels in Sunda Strait.
 
Furthermore, the public is urged to not be influenced by hoaxes. People must ensure that the information they receive came from PVMBG, the Geological Agency, BMKG, BNPB, as well as the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD).
 
Karnawati has emphasized that the appeal to the public for being vigilant to a potential disaster does not mean that people have to evacuate soon.
 
“Being alert means that people should increase their preparedness while still paying attention to the right information from the authorities, including BMKG, the Geological Agency, and BNPB,” she clarified.
 
(WAH)
