English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The collaboration includes marine data to help developing coastal areas. (Photo: medcom.id)
The collaboration includes marine data to help developing coastal areas. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Navy, Marine Affairs Ministry Agree to Preserve Marine Ecosystem Together

English maritime environment military
Antara • 12 April 2022 13:54
Jakarta: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) and the Indonesian Navy (AL) agreed to strengthen synergies in preserving marine ecosystems, KKP Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono stated.
 
"I am optimistic that this collaboration would maintain the sustainability of marine ecosystems and the welfare of the community would also increase," Trenggono noted in a press statement received here, Tuesday.
 
Trenggono conveyed this while receiving a working visit from Commander of the Indonesian Navy's Hydro-Oceanography Center (Danpushidrosal), Rear Admiral Nurhidayat.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


This working visit aims at increasing cooperation between the two institutions that have been well-established in order to preserve the marine ecosystem.
 
Furthermore, Trenggono remarked that the cooperation between his ministry and the Indonesian military includes the regulation and installation of submarine cables and pipelines in accordance with the corridor, as stipulated in the Decree of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (Kepmen KP) Number 14 of 2021 concerning Submarine Pipelines and/or Cables.
 
In addition, the collaboration includes marine data to help developing coastal areas become more organized and clean.
 
On the same occasion, Nurhidayat conveyed the main tasks and functions of Pushidrosal, which is a national hydrographic institution under the Indonesian Navy organization.
 
One of the functions related to marine and fisheries is a public service function, wherein Pushidrosal, as the official provider of Indonesian Marine Maps and Nautical Publications, supports preservation of the marine environment.
 
"Pushidrosal, as a national team in the pipelines and submarine cable arrangement, is ready to support the Ministerial Decree concerning Underwater Pipelines and/or Cables. We are ready to assist the ministry in the conservation zone area by including it on the Indonesian marine map and support sharing portals with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries," Nurhidayat stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Extends PPKM in Regions outside Java-Bali for 2 Weeks

Govt Extends PPKM in Regions outside Java-Bali for 2 Weeks

English
indonesian government
President Jokowi, VP Ma'ruf Pay Zakat through Baznas

President Jokowi, VP Ma'ruf Pay Zakat through Baznas

English
Zakat
DPR Speaker to Chair Approval Meeting for Sexual Violence Bill

DPR Speaker to Chair Approval Meeting for Sexual Violence Bill

English
DPR RI
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya
Hiburan

Voice of Baceprot Kesal Sering Dilihat dari Penampilan, Bukan Musiknya

Melawan Begal, Korban Malah Ditetapkan Tersangka
Nasional

Melawan Begal, Korban Malah Ditetapkan Tersangka

Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Banyak Membunuh Anak-Anak
Otomotif

Kecelakaan Lalu Lintas Banyak Membunuh Anak-Anak

Ekonomi Tiongkok Diramal Memburuk, Ini Penyebabnya
Ekonomi

Ekonomi Tiongkok Diramal Memburuk, Ini Penyebabnya

Guru yang Terdaftar di Dapodik 2021 Boleh Ikut Seleksi PPPK
Pendidikan

Guru yang Terdaftar di Dapodik 2021 Boleh Ikut Seleksi PPPK

Wali Kota Mariupol Klaim Angka Kematian Warganya Lampaui 10 Ribu
Internasional

Wali Kota Mariupol Klaim Angka Kematian Warganya Lampaui 10 Ribu

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal
Olahraga

Jadwal Leg II Perempat Final Liga Champions Malam Ini: Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm
Teknologi

MediaTek Siapkan Dimensity 9000 ‘Plus’ Ganggu Qualcomm

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!