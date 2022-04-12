Indonesian Navy, Marine Affairs Ministry Agree to Preserve Marine Ecosystem Together

Jakarta: The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) and the Indonesian Navy (AL) agreed to strengthen synergies in preserving marine ecosystems, KKP Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono stated.
"I am optimistic that this collaboration would maintain the sustainability of marine ecosystems and the welfare of the community would also increase," Trenggono noted in a press statement received here, Tuesday.
Trenggono conveyed this while receiving a working visit from Commander of the Indonesian Navy's Hydro-Oceanography Center (Danpushidrosal), Rear Admiral Nurhidayat.
This working visit aims at increasing cooperation between the two institutions that have been well-established in order to preserve the marine ecosystem.
Furthermore, Trenggono remarked that the cooperation between his ministry and the Indonesian military includes the regulation and installation of submarine cables and pipelines in accordance with the corridor, as stipulated in the Decree of the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (Kepmen KP) Number 14 of 2021 concerning Submarine Pipelines and/or Cables.
In addition, the collaboration includes marine data to help developing coastal areas become more organized and clean.
On the same occasion, Nurhidayat conveyed the main tasks and functions of Pushidrosal, which is a national hydrographic institution under the Indonesian Navy organization.
One of the functions related to marine and fisheries is a public service function, wherein Pushidrosal, as the official provider of Indonesian Marine Maps and Nautical Publications, supports preservation of the marine environment.
"Pushidrosal, as a national team in the pipelines and submarine cable arrangement, is ready to support the Ministerial Decree concerning Underwater Pipelines and/or Cables. We are ready to assist the ministry in the conservation zone area by including it on the Indonesian marine map and support sharing portals with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries," Nurhidayat stated.