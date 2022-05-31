English  
Media Group CEO Muhammad Mirdal Akib (Photo: medcom.id/theo)
MGN Energy Summit 2022 Supports Energy Transition in Indonesia

English Media Group energy environment
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 31 May 2022 13:10
Jakarta: The Media Group Network (MGN) today held the 2022 Energy Summit which was attended by stakeholders and policy makers.
 
"This is a wake-up call for the emergency situation throughout the country to reduce dependence on fossil energy and switch to new and renewable energy (EBT)," said MGN CEO Muhammad Mirdal Akib at Grand Studio Metro TV, Kedoya, West Jakarta, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
 
According to data gathered by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Mirdal said, humans are using 1.6 times the resources that nature can sustainably provide.
 
"The 2022 MGN Energy Summit will specifically make various efforts to optimize new and renewable energy programs and realize the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
 
Mirdal hopes that the 2022 MGN Energy Summit will produce a concrete solution,  both for Indonesia and the world.
 
"Hopefully the results of this discussion will bring positive contributions," he said.
 
(WAH)
