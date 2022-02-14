English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 3,759

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 14 February 2022 11:12
Jakarta: Some 3,759 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the same period yesterday, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 295 this morning.
 
"There are 1,738 males and 2,021 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 150,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Expert Urges Indonesians to Be Wary of Omicron Infection

Expert Urges Indonesians to Be Wary of Omicron Infection

English
covid-19
Indonesia, Sri Lanka Agree to Push for Preferential Trade Agreement Negotiations

Indonesia, Sri Lanka Agree to Push for Preferential Trade Agreement Negotiations

English
trade
Indonesia Tightens Monitoring towards Crypto Assets

Indonesia Tightens Monitoring towards Crypto Assets

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan
Otomotif

Sirkuit Mandalika Dikeluhkan Kotor, Ini Spesifikasi Lintasan

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi
Internasional

Koalisi Arab Saudi Hancurkan Sistem Komunikasi Yaman yang Digunakan Houthi

Pasien Covid-19 di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Berkurang 295 Orang
Nasional

Pasien Covid-19 di Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Berkurang 295 Orang

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini <i>Link</i> dan Cara Daftar
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran SNMPTN 2022 Dibuka Hari Ini, Ini Link dan Cara Daftar

Pengusaha Hotel Terdongkrak <i>Event</i> MotoGP Mandalika
Ekonomi

Pengusaha Hotel Terdongkrak Event MotoGP Mandalika

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI
Teknologi

Dukung Esports Indonesia, IESPA Kini Bernaung ke PBESI

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine
Hiburan

6 Rekomendasi Film yang Cocok Ditonton saat Valentine

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol
Olahraga

Barcelona Hindari Kekalahan di Markas Espanyol

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya
Properti

Realisasi KPR Capai Rp465,55 Triliun, Ini Faktor Pendorongnya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!